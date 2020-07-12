By Matthew Richard
I took a break from the news recently. It’s been a jarring stretch and I’d had enough.
I turned the knob of my radio dial to the oldies station — always uplifting for this boomer. Between a pair of nostalgia-inducing 1960s hits, the DJ remarked that a recent survey found that the average American reads for just 19 minutes per day — and that millennials read even less: just eight minutes a day on the weekends.
As someone who reads for a living, this was distressing to me. How can democracy work when voters are uninformed? No less than competitive markets, functioning democracies require adequate information to be effective. Lacking knowledge of science and social forces, how can a person possibly plot a path to success? How can a society make progress?
I was reminded of a 2008 PBS exposé on regressive taxation in Alabama that I use in my classes (https://www.pbs.org/now/shows/415/index.html).
In it, University of Alabama law professor, Susan Pace Hamill, laments the defeat of a state-wide tax reform referendum that would have benefited the poorest people in her state.
It failed, she explains, because many voters were deviously made to believe that their taxes would actually increase. And she concludes, gravely, that “the tools of democracy don’t work in Alabama, because much of our population has been undereducated and oppressed to a point that they have lost the ability to use their right to vote in the most constructive way to benefit their lives.”
What explains this? Poverty and inequality. Perpetuated in large part by education.
A check of literacy rates in the United States offers more insight. The website Wylie Communications (https://www.wyliecomm.com/2019/03/us-literacy-rate/) reports that 52% of all Americans have basic or below-basic reading skills. While most can sign forms, compare ticket prices for two events and look up shows in a TV guide, they cannot find places on a map, calculate the cost of office supplies from a catalog or compare viewpoints in two editorials.
Of this number, 4% are nonliterate, unable to read well enough to perform activities of daily living in a modern society; 14% have level 1 literacy, which means they can read and write at a first- to third-grade level. And 34% have basic (level 2) literacy levels; they read and write at a basic, or fourth- to fifth-grade level.
A further 36% have intermediate (level 3) literacy levels. They can read and write at an intermediate, or sixth- to eighth-grade level; 12% have proficient (level 4/5) literacy levels. They can read and write at a proficient, or ninth- to 10th-grade level. And finally, only 2% have college literacy levels.
Such statistics go a long way toward explaining the ease with which certain media outlets propagate conspiracy theories — including those concerning the seriousness of the coronavirus.
It’s hard, then, to argue with Professor Hamill’s conclusion that we have created an underclass that is unable to participate effectively in a democracy. Indeed, a column in a recent edition of the New York Times (https://nyti.ms/2ObGtMq) concluded that, “The forces that seek to maintain plutocratic and corporate dominance are very powerful and influential.” Hence, “the likely outcome of the current crises will be the preservation of the status quo.”
In other words, Alabama writ large.
The British social anthropologist, E.E. Evans-Pritchard (1902-73) once remarked that “the people who live in any society may be unaware, or only dimly aware, that it has a structure. It is the task of the social anthropologist to reveal it.”
At Valdosta State University, as elsewhere, many students struggle to pair classroom concepts with events in the real world. Abstraction frustrates curiosity and renders people bystanders to history. We are producing graduates who cannot find their way into stories about politics and economics. As a result, they ignore them, and their political activity is reduced to participating in the so-called culture wars.
To combat this, I’ve begun designing exams that require engagement with newspaper articles and opinion pieces that discuss the very classroom concepts that we are studying. The purely academic must be joined with civics education to change America’s increasingly caste-like social system.
Doing so will provide the skills needed for liberation and greater happiness.
Matthew Richard is an associate professor of anthropology, Valdosta State University.
