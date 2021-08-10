RICE: Why you can’t beat City Hall

You ever wonder why so many people are disenchanted with our government these days, and too many of them are quick tell you that “you can’t beat city hall” and far too many of them have given up trying.
Each voting cycle only 25-35% of registered voters select our leaders for the next two to four years, hoping that we’ll get a level playing field and things will get better for all of us.
Well let me tell you about what happened to me recently. Nearly two and a half years ago, I approached the Mayor and City Council during a regular session of the citizens to be heard section of a council meeting.
I must add that before I went to the Valdosta City Council meeting I requested a copy of the city ordinance that governed the naming of facilities in the city. The purpose of my presentation was to give the council a petition with over 100 signatures of Valdosta residents, who were requesting that the senior citizens center located on East Park Avenue in Valdosta be named in honor of Ruth K. Council.
Now mind you, according to the copy of the ordinance I was given, a petition was not required. I felt having the petition would show the mayor and council that there was tremendous support for this request and it would merit serious consideration.
I along with the citizens who signed that petition believed that Ruth Council is a very deserving person, one that needed to be recognized for her lifelong contributions to our city. Many of us know the historical significance that Ruth Council made in 1974 when she became the first African American to be elected to Valdosta’s City Council, therefore paving the way for others like Joseph (Sonny) Vickers, Willie Housel, Alvin Payton Sr., Minnie Martin and many others.
Ruth Council has accomplished many achievements after spending over 30 years as an educator, including being recognized by the State of Georgia for her contributions to the education of thousands of Valdosta’s children. She continued her guidance and input by starting the Martin Luther King Jr. commemorative committee over three decades ago.
These are just some of the accolades bestowed upon Ruth Council throughout the years. Now some may ask, why not Bette Bechtel, after all she was the first woman on City Council. I say, why not. Bette Bechtel should be recognized as well.
There are those that may say “we only name structures, buildings or streets after deceased citizens" but that’s not what the ordinance states. Section 2 of the ordinance states that the council “may” choose a name based on the four criteria listed, which includes historic significance.
If Valdosta is truly a city without limits, then it must be inclusive to all that call our city home.
So as I stood there in front of the mayor and City Council intensely waiting for council’s response, the city manager spoke and informed me that the senior citizens center and other properties like that had been deeded over to the Valdosta/Lowndes County Parks and Recreation Department.
So I scheduled a meeting with the director of VLPR and was informed by him that I had to meet with the VLPR board for their approval and input.
I proceeded to get on the agenda of VLPR and submitted the same request to them that was submitted to the Valdosta City Council. The VLPR board informed me that they would get back to me on their decision. A few weeks later, I received a phone call from the director of VLPR, who informed me that the board instructed him to inform me that they had no jurisdiction over this building as it belonged to the City of Valdosta.
I then contacted city hall and was informed by the city manager that a special work session may be called to address this issue as well as others and that I should make myself available to attend and address council, to which I agreed to do.
Well, City Council work sessions and meetings have come and gone and I have yet to be invited to address City Council on this matter.
Well, I realize the reason you can’t beat city hall is simple.
They keep changing the rules.
J.D. Rice is a former Valdosta Fire Department chief and a member of The Valdosta Daily Times editorial board.
