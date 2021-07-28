RICE: What’s the big deal about vaccinations?

These days everybody has an opinion on whether to vaccinate or not to vaccinate.
According to news sources and the latest polls, if you believe them, half the country is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and about 40% are not. In Valdosta/Lowndes County the numbers are even worse, only 26% are fully vaccinated from COVID. But here’s the kicker, vaccinations are not new.
So what is the big hullabaloo about getting vaccinated or not?
One elected official told me that they simply don’t have enough data, even though they have had several members of their family who have had COVID, including them. I simply told them that 600,000 deaths were enough data for me.
As a matter of fact, mandated vaccinations emerged in the U.S. during a smallpox epidemic in Massachusetts in the early 1900s. The Supreme Court upheld a Massachusetts law in 1905, ruling that the state had the right to protect the public against infectious disease by enacting universal vaccinations. But somehow our local officials want us to believe that there is nothing that they can do.
I beg to differ, there is plenty that can be done locally, if we so desire.
One thing that I do know is that we can’t afford to do nothing. Nor can we keep putting our heads in the sand and claiming that our hands are tied.
I have even had government officials tell me that they cannot mandate vaccinations nor can they mandate mask wearing. This simply is not true.
Houston, Texas’ Methodist Hospital suspended 150 workers for refusing to take a mandated COVID-19 vaccination shot, but over 29,000 other hospital workers complied.
One of the suspended nurses sued, but a federal judge dismissed her claim. In his ruling the Ronald Reagan appointed judge stated that “This is not coercion, Methodist is trying to do their business of saving lives without giving them the COVID-19 virus. It is a choice made to keep staff, patients, and their families safer.”
Time and time again the courts have ruled in favor of keeping the public safe.
Cities, states and other governmental agencies have mandated policies in the name of public safety. Mandates such as no drug use, residency requirements, criminal background checks, sex offender registration and so forth. All of which were needed for the protection of the public.
COVID-19 is no different; our government whether city, county, state or federal must be proactive now so that we are not forced to shut down again and make our children suffer another limited educational year.
Make our business community suffer more economic hardship, many of which have never recovered from last year’s set back. Make our families suffer losing more loved ones to a disease that we can control.
Sure, there isn’t any medicine that is 100% effective but we trust the ones we have believing that it is the best for us. COVID-19 vaccination shots are no different, it’s not guaranteed to be 100% effective but it is the best we have to stop the pandemic. We mandate school vaccinations; we can mandate COVID.
J.D. Rice is a former Valdosta Fire Department chief and a member of The Valdosta Daily Times editorial board.
