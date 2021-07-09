RICE: Voting in America, if it ain’t broke don’t fix it

The right to vote-and who can vote has been a constant debate in America since the Mayflower landed on Plymouth Rock. There were 102 passengers abroad the Mayflower, 41 of them were Pilgrims, who called themselves “Separatist” because they desired to separate from the Church of England and worship as they pleased.
The rest of the passengers were called “strangers.” The Pilgrims organized the voyage and rounded up the strangers who had promised to help settle the new colony in exchange for their voyage to the New World.
Most folks don’t know that the Mayflower was destined to land at the mouth of the Hudson River but sailed off course and because of bad weather and ended up landing near Cape Cod. This miscalculation created the first political debate regarding voting in America.
The strangers no longer felt obligated to uphold their part of the agreement because the ship landed at Plymouth Rock and not the Hudson. To settle the issue, the Mayflower Compact was reached which gave all male members the right to vote on issues concerning the colonists except indentured servants.
As the country grew both in size and population, the citizens followed much of the same guidelines used in Old England. Namely Protestant white male land owners would have the right to vote. If you were Catholic, Jewish, Black, Native American and in most of the colonies a woman, voting rights were not extended to you.
There were even cases in some states such as Rhode Island that prohibited Baptists from voting. Southern states like Georgia, South Carolina and Virginia had in their constitutions that one had to be Protestant in order to hold office.
Even though Christopher Attucks was a property owner who would be the first American to die for this country’s freedom, he never had voting privileges because of his skin color.
However, a wealthy planter named George Washington, who made his name in the French and Indian War gave potential voters 47 gallons of beer, 35 gallons of wine, 2 gallons of cider, 3 1/2 pints of brandy and 70 gallons of rum punch and won his election to the Virginia House of Burgesses with 310 votes in 1758 had no problem voting.
So why would the founding fathers go to such lengths to win over voters and deny others the same rights they enjoyed. Could it have been that the founding fathers believed that those that shared the same ideas and their way of life and the same skin color were more likely to vote the way as they would and therefore they could maintain control and set the direction they wished the country to go?
So Washington who was known as the father of our country because he became the first elected President, could also be known as the father of corrupt politics by giving his base booze in exchange for their vote.
So along comes Andrew Jackson and the end of privileged voting, so to speak. Jackson expanded voting to all European Americans over the age of 21; no longer did you need to be a property owner in order to vote.
If you were Black, Native American, Mexican or Chinese, nothing changed for you for the 30-plus years, but hold on 1965 is coming.
In 1857, a Black man named Dred Scott, born a slave but as an adult moved to a free state with his owner, but later moved back into a slave state. Mr. Scott challenged the law on slavery all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.
The court ruled that no Black man free or slave could be a citizen in the United States. Therefore, Mr. Scott had no rights, including the right to vote. So in essence no matter what a Black person would do, including fighting in wars, he would not be a citizen in the country he was fighting for.
In 1860, Civil War breaks out when 11 states left the Union and formed the Confederate States of American. In 1863 on the brink of losing the war, President Lincoln signs an Executive Order called the Emancipation Proclamation freeing slaves in the Confederate States only.
Once again Blacks could join the Army and fight for saving the Union but even if they were free could only vote in five of the Union states and in none of the Confederate States. Here again voting shows its value, you can be free but you can’t vote.
Blacks would not get voting rights until the passage of the 15th Amendment in 1870 but even then there were repercussions. The biggest and most effective voting change happened as the result of an act of Congress.
In 1876, Rutherford B. Hayes, a Republican from Ohio, was elected President as the result of a backroom deal with Southern Democrats. The deal was simple but profound and devastating for Blacks in the South.
After bloodshed occurred between Blacks and whites in South Carolina over election results, and contested election results in Louisiana and Florida, Northern Republicans offered Southern Democrats a dream come true deal.
The deal was that if Southern Democrats would give their support to Hayes for President, once in office Hayes would remove all federal troops from the South, thereby putting an end to Reconstruction and Black progress in the South. The deal known as the Compromise of 1877 would put Southern whites back in control all across the South.
Hayes once in office kept his promise to Southern whites and the birth of “Jim Crow” swept across the South. This policy of black denial and segregation based on race was used for everything including schools, housing, churches and especially voting.
Some of the things used to keep Blacks from voting included poll tax, literacy test, the grandfather clause, intimidation, violence and murder. Yet Blacks could die in wars for America but could not vote. Do any of these tactics sound familiar?
Let’s intimidate voters in 2020 by making it illegal to give them water while they stand in line to vote in the hot Georgia sun.
For 87 years, Jim Crow was the law of the land. Presidents from Hayes to Kennedy knew what was going on in America but kept silent. It was just so strange that the only segment of America that has never been affected by being denied the right to vote has been white Protestant men over 21 that owned property.
So when I see what’s happening today with 43 states changing laws to restrict voting as a result of the 2020 election, when officials both state and federal have stated that this past election was the most secure and honest election in our nation’s history, I simply don’t understand.
In the words of Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell as he so eloquently put it on the Senate floor in 2006 when he spoke in regards to the Voting Rights Act, "we have, of course, renewed the Voting Rights Act periodically since that time, overwhelmingly, and on a bipartisan basis, year after year after year because members of Congress realize this is a piece of legislation which has worked. And one of my favorite sayings that many of us use from time to time is, 'if it isn’t breaking, don't fix it.'"
So when the U.S. Supreme supported the state of Arizona voter restriction laws, I was not surprised; our country has had a long dark history of denying people their voting rights, whenever the balance of power may shift.
It’s simple folks, it’s not about color, it’s about power; ask the folks on the Mayflower. If it isn’t breaking don’t fix it.
J.D. Rice is the former Valdosta Fire Department chief.
