RICE: Rights: You can’t have it both ways

Lately we have been inundated by some folk claiming that it’s their personal right whether they choose to wear a mask or not.
In a way they’re right, but when they are in the presence of others, is it not their right to possibly expose others to the potential dangers of a deadly virus. Every day, we are flooded with news that hospitals are running out of space to care for the increase in COVID-19 cases.
It seems that some are just determined to brush science aside and throw caution and common sense into the wind. They are quick to tell you that “it’s my body and I have the right to choose whether I go around wearing a mask or not.” After all that’s what being an American is all about right, the freedom of choice.
Well, that depends on what the choice is. If the choice is not aligned with the thinking of those who believe that only their views matter and everyone else must conform or be labeled un-American.
That view is kinda selfish don’t you think?
There is no debate here, you cannot have it both ways. What happened to the time when people could disagree with each other and not ostracize each other, have we returned to the days of the Aaron Burr versus Alexander Hamilton duel or have we become the Hatfields and McCoys.
I surely hope but sometimes I wonder, especially when I see well-meaning Americans take to violence on the issue of public health.
Some people are even willing to put our children’s safety in the middle of a debate between adults. Are children now sacrificial lambs for political points. I think we all need to stop for a moment and take a deep breath and think about what we are turning our country into. Whatever happened to the United States, out of many one?
Recently I met a senior in our city that told me she was tired of fighting her neighbor about keeping her neighborhood from being overrun by those that only see things their way.
She blamed the “city” for not keeping their lots mowed but was quick to give citations to residents for having their grass too high. She was disappointed in the police for being insensitive to her complaints about illegal activity in her area. She even stated that elected officials seem not to care anymore about the “little people" as she called them.
I guess what I’m saying is all people matter. That’s what makes this country so great. All of us have the right to be free and to know that you can have your own opinion and be free but you don’t have the right to take mine.
Folks, you can’t have it both ways.
J.D. Rice is a former Valdosta Fire Department chief and a member of The Valdosta Daily Times editorial board.
