REDWINE: What happened to Valdosta black legacy?

What has happened to Valdosta’s rich black legacy? Look at Dasher High School and what it has become. During February’s Black History Month, Dasher High graduate Louis Lomax was featured on ABC’s “The View” as America’s first black TV network news journalist.
Also featured was his uncle, Rev. James Lomax, who was Dasher’s only principal. Rev. Lomax was known for having one of the greatest intellectual minds of the time and was preceded in prominence only by his post-Civil War father, T.A. Lomax, who served as a pastor of Valdosta’s first black organized Baptist church, Macedonia First Baptist, formed when Valdosta was only six years old.
Valdosta received worldwide recognition for our black heritage last February and we were proud, but when the world looked at us, it saw a boarded-up Dasher High and portions of the black Southside Historic District that look like a war zone.
Out of 57 historic stops on the current Valdosta Historic Driving Tour, neither Dasher High nor the Southside Historic District are included, yet both have been on the National Register of Historic Places for decades; Dasher placed in 1985 and the district placed in 2007.
Valdosta-native and local architectural historian Dr. Al Willis presented a February black history lecture, titled Blacks and Bricklaying: A Tradition of Excellence in Building Up Valdosta.”
During the lecture, Dr. Willis described the brickwork patterns used to build Dasher as belonging to highly skilled first-generation, freed slaves. Dr. Willis traced their work to buildings throughout Valdosta ‘s commercial and northside residential landscape. Surprisingly, these men’s own homes and properties have never been historically embraced.
Several black heritage properties are ready for register placement. They include several churches, funeral homes, some brick ranch homes and the Lincoln Park subdivision.
If the city marketed its rich black heritage with as equal enthusiasm as it does its rich white post-bellum properties and people, Valdosta could become a very popular and unique tourism attraction, indeed.
Has the sentimental attachment to slavery diminished the significance of the survivors of Jim Crow and early integrationists? Integration is only 55 years old and already the keepers of the legacy are letting it rust. How can the deeds of slaves eclipse the noble deeds of the slaves’ educated children? Yet this is what we let happen to Louis Lomax and our history.
How could we allow the civil rights and intellectual movements behind Dasher High come to such a past? Could this thinking explain why two generations of Valdosta’s children have accepted as their legacy a backward and failed people as the look of the Southside Historic District infers?
Who is to blame for this embarrassment? Are our elected officials or overwhelmed city planners to blame? What about our black social groups and religious communities? Is academia at fault? Should our local historians assume the blame? Who really is to blame?
Gwen Sommers Redwine is a native of Valdosta and a journalist.
