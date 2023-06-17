Members of the African American Community, representatives of the Valdosta Black Heritage Group, representatives from the City of Valdosta and the Georgia Department of Transportation met on April 27, 2023 to discuss the proposed St. Augustine Overpass project, currently in the planning stages.
We appreciate the special meeting and the initial discussion of this project with the Valdosta Black community.
The Valdosta Black Community has a long history of negative impacts resulting from projects created between the GDOT and City of Valdosta that have impacted its living conditions, home values and formerly cohesive neighborhoods for the worse.
This current project will be the third incursion into Valdosta’s historically Black neighborhoods.
To sum up, the history in the African American community of Valdosta with Georgia Department of Transportation projects has been negative primarily because of encroachment, destabilization, devalued property, uncompensated forced displacements and disruption, resulting neighborhood blight and a doomed future for the remaining residents and future generations who may opt to remain where they are. We are hoping, with joint work between the Valdosta Black Community and other affected residents, the City of Valdosta and the GDOT to have a different, more mitigated outcome for this third overpass proposed for St. Augustine at Savannah Avenue.
There is a history here, much of which concerns how the City of Valdosta has treated historically Black spaces. It is a subtle and lengthy history that shows the negative impacts of systemic racism in the valuing of historically Black areas in the city.
According to census.gov for Valdosta, the racial demographic of Valdosta is 36.6% white and 56.3% Black, as of 2022. Valdosta, Georgia, is a majority Black city. However, its historical district community boundary line — for over 40 years — completely excluded historically Black neighborhoods, businesses and churches. Only Black neighborhoods have been affected by GDOT overpasses.
While GDOT bears some ethical and social blame for these atrocities that have resulted from public projects such as overpasses into historically Black spaces, the real blame lies squarely on the shoulders of the Valdosta Mayor and City Councils who have served since 1980 when the Ernie Nijem administration voted to adopt the Valdosta Historic Preservation Ordinance. It created the Local Historic District and the Historic Preservation Commission in 1981; the latter currently run by the city’s Historic Planner Jeff Brammer.
The first district created was the Valdosta Commercial Historic District in 1983, which includes Downtown Valdosta, but ends at the railroad tracks. We believe this ordinance excluded the Black community from its purview. It re-segregated Valdosta by creating historic district boundary lines that only contain properties owned by what have been considered the non-Black citizens of Valdosta.
In post Civil-War Valdosta, Black and white areas were kept strictly segregated. Indeed, starting in the late 1880s, and by the early 1900s, that segregation was completely written into law. Black people could only live in Black neighborhoods. Due to this segregation, Black life in Valdosta happened south of the tracks. Black businesses, theaters, clubs, neighborhoods and churches rose up successfully to serve the Black community and often attracted whites from “across the tracks.”
There was a rich life here of clubs, organizations, businesses, neighborhoods and congregations, that for over 100 years served the Black section of Valdosta.
Remember that Valdosta is a majority Black city. Its history is a rich one, just as rich as the history associated with our beloved Crescent, the nice bungalows on Williams Street, or the few Victorian houses in the Fairview Historic District, added to the Lowndes Historic District in 1984.
Historic property designation, especially historic commercial designation, brings money and opportunity in the form of Main Street grants, historical preservation grants or refurbishment grants.
Twenty-five years after the creation of the LHD, the city did designate a “Southside Historic District” which included the Black commercial district. However, because the Black commercial district was not designated an “Historic Commercial District,” no funds listed above are available to help grow Black businesses in the historically Black areas of Valdosta.
Business owners a block down from our “historic” downtown cannot access the resources. Although we can’t save what has already been lost, our first goal is to ask the city to do a re-survey of the Southside Historic District and the Valdosta Commercial Historic District, if necessary.
The Black and white commercial districts should be integrated. Perhaps the best solution is to repeal the outdated 1980 Valdosta Historic Preservation Ordinance altogether that has kept the city segregated.
Because of lack of historic district protection, so far two overpasses have been erected in Black historical areas. Here is the history of those overpasses.
1980-82 Beck Overpass
Ground broke without a Section 106 review as was required by the Federal 1966 Historic Preservation Act. Lack of review led to excluding the Black commercial district — home to over 200 businesses with payrolls. This used to be a thriving Black area, contributing to the Valdosta economy and bringing financial stability to a group that is traditionally lacking in generational wealth.
During the construction, these Black businesses were compensated by the project for the loss of their business spaces, for the overpass passing them by and leaving them under a dark shadow that led to blight.
Accounts of this situation indicate one white furniture store owner affected by the overpass did receive $2 million ($1 million from GDOT and $1 million after a lawsuit with the city). Otherwise no businesses were compensated, according to city employees familiar with the history.
For the Black community, this created a monolithic concrete monster, a space under that monster that has caused ugliness, blight and ruin. Shells of historic buildings surrounded by gaping holes allow a clear visual of how badly the area was affected. It is a ghost town now. Remaining structures and grounds are unkempt. It is very embarrassing to the City of Valdosta.
The delay and initial exclusion from Valdosta’s Commercial Historic District in 1983 was the first harm. Most sad is that all-Black St. Paul AME church, the oldest church in downtown — Black or white — is the only church not within the Local Historic District, and remarkably, there aren’t any Black churches on the National Register of Historic Places from Lowndes County.
By contrast at least three traditionally white congregations enjoy Register protection and are all within the Local Historic District and at least one of them also is a National Landmark.
West Hill Avenue (Sonny Vickers) Overpass, Completed 2014
This overpass cut in half the religious and intellectual history of Black Valdosta. During the 1800s-2000s, West Hill was lined with historic cottages and what probably were homes belonging to Valdosta’s most influential post-slavery communities.
The 40th Macedonia Baptist Convention held here at the historic church in 1917 (pamphlet at Lowndes County Historical Society) shows how deep the roots of the Black community run in this area.
A noted building that was demolished was the Phyllis Wheatley Reading Club at 1003 W. Hill Ave. This current generation’s great-great-grandmothers, grandmothers and mothers frequented the Club. This was their alternative, built by their men with their own money, to segregated libraries and schools. It was torn down by the planning and zoning permit’s office during the Christmas holiday season of 2020. Planning and Zoning is over Permits and Historic Preservation.
Employees of this office had been told of the Black community’s efforts to move the structure and its interest in saving it. Again because of lack of historic designation, this historic building is now lost. Had a building of this age been in the currently designated Historic Protection area, it could not have been torn down, either at all or not so easily.
This is a history of neglect and disregard to the legacy of the majority of the Valdosta population — remember that Valdosta is a majority Black city — that has bred distrust between the Black community and the City of Valdosta, and thus spills over to the GDOT when it comes to matters of large-scale construction of infrastructure in Black neighborhoods.
Across the U.S., there is a significant wealth gap between white and Black people, a ratio of six to one. White people own six times more than Black people. In the last 70 years, these numbers have not budged much. In 1950, 70 years ago, prior to the Civil Rights Movement, the ratio of white wealth to Black wealth was seven to one.
Most wealth is in the form of home ownership in the U.S., with a few having access to investments. The difference in the median accumulated wealth between white households at 187,300.00 and Black median households at 14,100.00, is vast, according to census.gov in 2022.
Home ownership is the key to generational wealth.
Where Blacks do own homes, they have far less equity than whites in those homes. Anything that devalues Black homes in an area contributes to this inequitable gap, and overpasses in Valdosta have done this.
Historically, across the U.S. there has been a trend, since the building of the interstate highway system, to put these roads and other infrastructure through Black neighborhoods deliberately (according to NPR 2021-A brief history of how racism shaped interstate highways). The literature is clear.
Overpasses and highway construction negatively affect Black neighborhoods. Home values go down, neighborhoods deteriorate and even crime goes up in those blighted areas.
These sort of construction projects bring down property values in their vicinity and thus are a direct assault on Black generational wealth.
To apply this to Valdosta, so far three overpasses, two already built and one in the planning stage, have been placed through historically Black neighborhoods. While the GDOT has funds to reimburse owners for houses that are directly in the path of the overpass, there is nothing to mitigate the damage to surrounding businesses, homes and churches that will be in its shadow.
What is left in the neighborhood when an overpass goes up is blight.
There are other streets in Valdosta that are very impacted by railroads, especially Baytree and Gornto, but these are in the largely white section of Valdosta, and no plans have been made for overpasses in these neighborhoods.
It has taken decades even to attempt to widen the streets of Jerry Jones and Gornto due to the reactions of homeowners there. The City of Valdosta has done great damage to its historically Black neighborhoods through neglect and what appears to be racism in its placement of infrastructure and in historic property designation.
We are proposing that the City of Valdosta and the GDOT work with all affected communities, including the previously unheard Black community, in an equitable way to mitigate the impact of the proposed St. Augustine Overpass.
We accept that the overpass will happen but we want to make it work for the community better than the last two did. We would like a committee to be formed, including the groups that attended the original meeting, and other groups that may want to be represented, and the City of Valdosta, to work to mitigate the harm of the proposed overpass to Valdosta neighborhoods, and specifically Black neighborhoods, whose historic areas have been so impacted in the past. Since GDOT will do mitigation projects at the request of the City, but not for outside groups, we want to work toward the City creating such a project for this proposed overpass to submit to GDOT.
Several options have been brainstormed just in the meeting we attended. Here are a few of the concerns that would need to be addressed:
– Lack of Historic Property Protection designation by the City of Valdosta.
– Compensation for lost property values to local homeowners and businesses affected by the overpass – including the neighborhoods adjacent to it, not just those directly in the way of it. This would involve appraisals of current values (property tax assessment information for individual buildings) and an examination of the impact of previous overpasses with property values over time prior to and after the overpass, with numbers adjusted for inflation to serve as a guideline to predict lost property values.
– Minority business set-asides so that small businesses owned by Black people can contribute to the building of this overpass and share in the economic benefits of such construction.
– Guaranteed access for adjacent neighborhoods.
– Options to compensate for “adverse effects” to the general area around the overpass.
– Ways to mitigate the expected neighborhood destabilization.
Some options to address concerns include:
– Appraise and compare property values for the adjacent streets as well as impacted property owners and reimburse for loss of property value.
– Work with Valdosta Small Emerging Business Program and/or make sure Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (federal definition DBE) work on the project.
– Murals and landscaping.
– Park area.
– Dedicated area for a “market” within the project or at another location.
– Resurvey Southside Historic District to move business area into Downtown Valdosta Historic District.
Black Valdosta needs to be treated the same as white Valdosta when it comes to preserving Valdosta history. We are all one city but the way historic protections have been used has been systematically racist and unfair.
While racism may not be expressed overtly, the overlooking, discounting and not listening equally to all the voices of Valdosta have resulted in a great loss of our history, a history of all of us, whether white or Black.
We hope the final result of this committee working together is a proposal for mitigation that can be presented to DOT for this project by the City of Valdosta and a further plan from the City which will cover all areas not included in that DOT proposal.
Gwen Sommers Redwine is the founder of the Valdosta Black Heritage Group.
