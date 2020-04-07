RANSOM: Honoring dancer, choreographer Debbie Allen

Deborah Kaye “Debbie” Allen is an African American dancer, actress, choreographer, television director, television producer and a member of the President’s Committee on the Arts and Humanities.
She is best known for her work on the 1982 musical-drama television series "Fame," where she portrayed dance teacher Lydia Grant, and served as the series’ principal choreographer. She is the younger sister of actress/director/singer Phylicia Rashad.
Debbie Allen was born on Jan. 16, 1950, in Houston, Texas. She is the third child of orthodontist Arthur Allen and Vivian Ayres Allen. She went on to earn a B.A. degree in classical Greek literature, speech and theater from Howard University. She holds honoris causa doctorates from Howard University and the University of North Carolina School of the Arts.
Debbie Allen had her Broadway debut in the chorus of "Purlie." She also created the role of Beneatha in the Tony award-winning musical "Raisin."
She first began receiving critical attention in 1980 for her appearance in the role of Anita in the Broadway revival of "West Side Story" which earned her a Tony award nomination and a Drama Desk award; she would receive a second Tony award nomination in 1986 for her performance in the title role of Bob Fosse’s "Sweet Charity."
Allen was first introduced to Lydia Grant in the 1980 film "Fame." Although her role in the film was relatively small, Lydia would become a central figure in the television adaptation. During the opening montage of each episode, Grant told her students: “You got big dreams? You want fame? Well fame costs. And right here is where you start paying ... in sweat."
Allen was nominated for the Emmy award for best actress four times during the show’s run. She is the only actress to have appeared in all three screen incarnations of "Fame," playing Lydia Grant in both the 1980 film and 1982 television series and playing the school principal in the 2009 remake.
Debbie Allen was also selected to appear in the 1979 miniseries "Roots: The Next Generation" by Alex Haley where she played the wife of Haley. In 2008, she directed the all-African American Broadway production of Tennessee Williams' Pulitzer Prize-winning drama "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof," starring James Earl Jones as Big Daddy, Phylicia Rashad as Big Mama and Anika Noni Rose (Maggie the Cat) as well as actor Terrance Howard, who made his Broadway debut as Brick.
Allen fulfilled a lifelong dream by opening the Debbie Allen Dance Academy in Los Angeles, Calif. Allen‘s academy offers a comprehensive curriculum for boys and girls 4-18 in all the major dance techniques including classical ballet, modern, jazz, African and hip hop.
Awards and Honors include:
1. Allen was appointed by President George W. Bush in 2001 as a member of the President’s Committee of the Arts and Humanities.
2. For her contribution to the television industry, Debbie Allen was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
3. Allen was presented with the George and Ira Gershwin Award for Lifetime Musical Achievement at the 1992 UCLA spring sing.
4.Three-time Emmy Award winner for choreography for the series "Fame" and the Motown 25th Anniversary special.
5. Ten Image awards as a director, actress, choreographer and producer for "Fame," "A Different World," Motown 25, the Academy Awards, the Debbie Allen special and "Amistad."
6. On Feb. 4, 2009, Debbie Allen was honored for her contribution to dance and was presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award be Nia Peeples at the Carnival: Choreographers Ball 10th anniversary show.
Allen is married to former NBA player Norm Nixon, and they have two children, dancer Vivian Nichole Nixon and basketball player Norman Ellard Nixon.
Paul A. Ransom is a resident of Valdosta.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.