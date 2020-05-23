Random acts of kindness

Why does kindness have to be random?
Have you ever thought of doing a random act of kindness, but talk yourself out of it? Maybe out of fear that the person might think it odd, or worse, think you are odd?
Why does kindness have to be random anyway? Why can’t it be the norm? The word random has many meanings, some of which include - “proceeding…without reason or pattern; a person or thing that is odd or unpredictable.” [https://www.dictionary.com/browse/random?s=t]
“The smallest act of kindness is worth more than the grandest intention.” — Oscar Wilde
Many of us have grand intentions of doing good things for others, but the cares of this world, the pace of this hectic life, before COVID-19, and the fear of judgment can sometimes arrest the best of intentions. Never mind a worldwide pandemic that requires us to “stay at home.”
Next time you have the thought to do something kind for someone, big or small, if your motives are pure, and the act of kindness is appropriate, don’t talk yourself out of it by reason – go ahead and be unpredictable even at the risk of being considered odd.
Do it anonymously if you can. “But when you do a charitable deed, do not let your left hand know what your right hand is doing, that your charitable deed may be in secret; and your Father who sees in secret will Himself reward you openly.” [Matthew 6:3-4] That is one way to check our motives in doing anything; ask ourselves, “Am I willing to do this thing, anonymously?” Sure, sometimes, the recipient needs to know from where the act of kindness came, but not always.
My husband and I have been the recipients of anonymous benevolence numerous times while dining in a restaurant, having our server inform us at the end of the meal that someone had already paid our bill.
Maybe you decide to buy something for someone just because you can. No strings attached. You simply want to share in the bounty of your blessings from a pure heart. Perhaps you make some cookies, a cake, or a meal for someone because you discover a need or their favorite. With all that is going on in our country right now, there are so many opportunities to do something kind for someone else, and many of you have been doing just that.
Some of you have made masks or other needed PPE’s for healthcare workers, first responders, or the elderly. Perhaps you have provided meals to the same, or some other act of kindness.
Hopefully, you have prayed for them all. Just know that God sees all of that, even if no one else does. I want to personally thank you for stepping up and serving your community and fellow Americans. The Bible teaches that true followers of Jesus Christ have the Holy Spirit living inside of them, guiding and directing them to say and do the will of God. The Bible says, “…for it is God who works in you to will and to act in order to fulfill His good purpose.” [Philippians 2:13]
Of course, the kindest thing that any of us can do for another human being is to tell them about the Love of God and Jesus Christ, the effects of which have eternal consequences. Many Christians have “grand intentions” of doing so one day, but alas, another day passes, and we are left holding our intentions yet again in hopes that maybe…manãna. That has happened to me more times than I care to admit.
Fortunately, the opportunities to share Christ with the world around us have, perhaps, never been more plentiful. We can do so many kind things right from our homes while we “shelter-in-place.”
If you are someone who has never heard the gospel, the “good news” about Jesus Christ, the Bible says that through God’s gracious benevolence, He has already paid your bill, and mine. “For there is one God and one Mediator between God and men, the Man Christ Jesus, who gave Himself a ransom for all…” [1 Timothy 2:5-6] If you want to know more about Jesus and what He did for you, you can visit this website: www.peacewithgod.net.
And that, dear Reader, is the kindest thing I can do for you today…even if you think it, or me, odd.
Be a blessing and Be blessed.
Lisa Hannan lives in Valdosta with her husband, attorney Miles Hannan, who has been practicing law in Valdosta for more than 30 years. She has a B.S. in psychology from Valdosta State University. You can find her at www.lisahannan.org.
