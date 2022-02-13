By James Miller, Jr.
1 King: 19: 11-13. Stand in the presence of the Lord, for the Lord is about to pass your way. The third thing God did in dealing with Elijah’s depression was to tell him to go our and stand on the mountain in the presence of the Lord. For the Lord is about to pass by (v. 11). Then a great and powerful wind tore the mountains apart and shattered the rocks before the Lord. The Lord was not in the wind, after the wind there was an earthquake.
The Lord was not in the earthquake, after the earthquake came a fire, but the Lord was not in the fire, and after the fire came a gentle whisper. When Elijah heard it, he went out and stood at the mouth of the cave (v. 1-13). That day God put on an impressive show with the wind, the earthquake, and the fire. But He wasn’t speaking to Elijah through any of these things.
What really caught Elijah’s attention was the still, small voice, the gentle whisper. God usually speaks to us in stillness and quietness, not through some big dramatic demonstration such as fire or power.
He whispered “Elijah, I’m still right here beside you”.
“If you’re felling depressed, take your Bible and go to a serene, quiet place. Sit down and read the scriptures and get alone with God. Let Him love you and speak to you. Let Him meet your needs and feel His presence. There is nothing as effective than communicating and fellowshipping with God.
James Miller, Jr. of Lakeland, Ga., is a member of Burning-Bush-Outreach Ministries.
