Valdosta, GA (31601)

Today

Partly cloudy early then heavy thunderstorms this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High near 85F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.