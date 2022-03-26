Are you still tired this morning?
I am. The time changed two weekends ago, with two weeks of that whole up an hour earlier thing, which means this week’s 6 a.m. was 5 a.m. two weeks ago. Or is it two weeks ago's 5 a.m. is now this week’s 6 a.m.?
And my poor family has to deal not only with the time change and the loss of that mythical hour of sleep, they have to put up with me reminding them that this time two weeks ago was an hour behind whatever time it is now.
And, yes, it stretches to a week ... or two weeks or so. Yes, I will likely still say this weekend, let’s say 7 p.m. this Saturday night: You know this time two weeks ago, it was only 6 o’clock.
You know what’s worse than someone telling you constantly what time it is? Someone constantly telling you what time it used to be.
I don’t know why I do this but my family knows I’m like a broken clock every time change.
Perhaps, that will come to an end.
Congress is talking about ending the time change.
Yep, no more trying to remember if clocks go forward or backward.
It would just be the time ... all of the time.
And no more this week's six o'clock is last week's five o'clock.
Of course, the mind must wonder, if we do away with standard time and keep daylight saving time yearround, what will December look like?
It should mean no more darkness by 5 p.m. Come Christmas, it shouldn't be nightfall until about 6 p.m.
That sounds great ... but what about the mornings?
The sun rises about midway through the 7 a.m. hour during December. If the time no longer changes, the sun will rise about 8:30 a.m. on December mornings from now on.
So, if the new time measure is approved, not only will I be saying "Merry Christmas" on the morning of Dec. 25 but ... "you know this time last year, the sun was already up."
Dean Poling is an editor with The Valdosta Daily Times and editor of The Tifton Gazette.
