The newsroom was abuzz the next morning.
Did that really happen?
A couple of years ago, many members of the newsroom had watched the opening episode of an HBO series called "Watchmen," a show loosely based on a comic book.
The first episode opened with the Tulsa Race Massacre in 1921. The Tulsa, Okla., district known as Black Wall Street was under fire. A white mob killed the Black residents. A plane bombed the Black-owned businesses in the affluent community.
But given the TV series' fictional focus on super-powered beings and what is believed to be an inter-dimensional attack, many viewers may have wondered if the Tulsa massacre was just a fictional plot point or based on a real event.
The answer to our question – did that really happen? – was sadly, yes. Yes, that really did happen.
So, why were we and so many other people discovering the horrors of this massacre from a TV show based on a comic book rather than from our history classes or history books?
Because folks who knew about the Tulsa Race Massacre in Oklahoma didn't discuss it.
The reasons are legion.
People who considered speaking out also had to weigh the possibility of tragic reprisals to silence them.
Others who remained silent may have done so out of shame of participation or knowing those who committed crimes.
And many remained silent because they were guilty of violent crimes and wished to avoid prosecution.
Each person who knew about it had a story to tell.
Many probably told their stories in whispers or arrogant bragging in back rooms. But those stories remained quiet. Testimony was hushed. Evidence vanished. Time passed. Survivors, witnesses and offenders died.
Still, something so horrific cannot be completely wiped away. Some history books gave it a brief mention, often inappropriately referring to the incident as the Tulsa Race Riots, but the Tulsa Race Massacre isn't mentioned in most history books because it was so thoroughly suppressed that even historians knew little or nothing about it.
The incident apparently isn't even mentioned in the famed social history book "A People's History of the United States" by Howard Zinn. At least, I couldn't immediately find a mention searching the index and flipping through its pages on a recent morning.
Zinn's book looks at the history of the United States from the prism of how events affected people – from Indigenous peoples to Black people to the labor movement to Americans going to war ... Zinn passed away in 2010 and readers familiar with him can assume he would have written about Tulsa.
“If history is to be creative, to anticipate a possible future without denying the past, it should, I believe, emphasize new possibilities by disclosing those hidden episodes of the past when, even in the brief flashes people showed their ability to resist, to join together, occasionally to win," Zinn wrote. "I am supposing, or perhaps only hoping, that our future may be found in the past's fugitive moments of compassion rather than in its solid centuries of warfare.”
Though compassion is absent, the fugitive moment of Tulsa's history nearly got away.
In recent years, people who had some small idea of what happened found survivors who shared memories. Historians dug into records. Photographs were unearthed. A story was resuscitated.
Still, many Americans learned about the massacre through a comic book show. Now, newspapers and news programming are catching up. History books will follow.
The story, at long last, is being told. It has been given breath.
And like most stories, like most history, it has lessons to share.
We can learn something about ourselves from Tulsa. We have the potential to change the direction of where we are and where we are going.
That's the importance of knowing one's history – the good and the horribly bad.
Dean Poling is an editor with The Valdosta Daily Times and editor of The Tifton Gazette.
