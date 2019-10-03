Even with the front row appearing to be full, it seemed like a seat was empty without the presence of Edward Van Peenen.
Whether it was the VSU Lab Theatre or Sawyer Theatre or the Guild’s Dosta Playhouse or Whitehead Auditorium for a concert, Edward Van Peenen could always be found on the front row come opening night of any show.
But not recently.
His absence was noticed. Not once but twice during the past couple of weeks. He wasn’t at the opening night of the Valdosta State University Theatre & Dance show and he was absent from the opening night of the Theatre Guild Valdosta show downtown.
Sadly, Ed Van Peenen will no longer be seen on the front rows of any more local shows.
Or riding his bicycle along the streets of Valdosta.
Or walking home after a show, his long strides quickly carrying him along the streets to his home on Iola Drive.
Ed passed away last week. He was 79 years old. His sister wrote a beautiful tribute to him that ran as his obituary this past weekend. Her words are far superior to the ones here and she knew him far better than me.
A couple decades ago, friends of mine — former newspaper employees — shared the other half of the duplex where Ed lived. Ed did not drive a car. He had a bike. He loved live music and concerts but I do not ever recall hearing a radio or music from his side of the duplex. He loved theatre but the sound of a television never came from his side of the house.
My friends were loud and boisterous. Ed was quiet but always kind, always with a smile, but years later, looking back on those days and the rowdiness of youth, we must have greatly disturbed him. Though he would always smile and say he never recalled any loud noises from that time.
He was used to the loud of youth. He taught physic for decades, spending 20 years teaching at Valdosta State.
He put the sole in soul. He was a solitary man but one with a great soul. He was private to a point that he would have likely asked no column be written about him as he asked there be no funeral service to remember him.
If you stopped to ask him if he needed a ride as he walked the late night streets home from a Theatre Guild play, he’d smile, say no thanks, he was fine, and wave you on, never breaking his stride. You might wish him well and watch him for a moment in the rearview mirror while driving away.
And you knew from the confidence of his step that even though he had chosen a different path than so many of us, Ed Van Peenen was fine. He seemed not only content but assured and happy in the life he chose.
For a period, Ed traded the front-row seat to appear in a few plays. He had a marvelous stage voice, with a certain rolling cadence like the echo of a deep stream. He had a confident presence on stage, helped no doubt by his resemblance to the actor Max von Sydow.
But it will be on those opening nights when I will miss Ed Van Peenen, speaking with him briefly, seeing him seated on the front row.
Even when the front row is full, I will see an empty space — a chair where Ed Van Peenen should be.
Dean Poling is an editor with The Valdosta Daily Times.
