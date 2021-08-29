He was introduced to the class as being from Vietnam.
It was a place grade school children had all heard about on television, during the nightly news, year after year — for all of their remembered lives — back in the 1970s when the evening news was the only thing on TV from 6:30-7, back when the network news was on every TV after supper.
And now they had a name and a face to go along with the name Vietnam, that far away place.
Nook.
Maybe that’s how it was spelled. Maybe not. That’s how his name was pronounced. That’s how they imagined it was spelled. That may have been how he was taught to spell it.
No one was very welcoming to Nook. He was different. He didn’t speak English. He may have been their age or a year or two older. His clothes were clean but always looked used and not exactly the right size for Nook’s frame.
Outside of the community swimming pool, he once dropped a match down a metal pipe filled with bees. He used a stick to pull the bees from the pipe. Then, as the other kids ate their packed lunches of peanut butter sandwiches and pool concession stand hamburgers, Nook ate the cooked bees.
His parents didn’t own a car. They lived up the holler. They walked everywhere. The mother always walked two or three steps behind the dad. Always. And if the kids didn’t notice that on their own, well, their parents were quick to point it out.
Nook was from a place where some kids had seen their older brothers go to war and it seems one girl only saw her brother come home in a box.
It was the place where people said we lost the war, not like the old World War where the kids watched John Wayne win every other weekend in black and white on TV.
To the kids in the classroom, Nook was Vietnam. A place the kids didn’t understand. A place their parents didn’t seem to understand, either. So, why try understanding Nook. They didn’t mistreat him, at least not the kids in his class. The older kids in the neighborhood were likely a different story; the bullies didn’t need much reason to point out any kind of perceived difference. And there were not subtle differences between Nook and the other kids in the neighborhood.
So, mostly, the kids in his class left Nook to fend for himself.
Still, many of the kids felt for Nook, especially when one teacher bent low, putting her reddening face into Nook’s face.
The teacher had asked Nook a question. He smiled and shrugged his shoulders. He didn’t understand the question. So, the teacher announced to the class that Nook understood. He understands English. They all speak English, she bellowed. They just pretend not to understand what we’re saying, she yelled. You understand me, she said, in a lower voice, her face right in Nook’s face, quit your pretending, you understand me. Her face twisted; Nook tried to smile.
The kids hadn’t embraced Nook but they knew him well enough to know. Nook knew little English.
Still, the incident changed the kids’ perspective of Nook. Most of them had all been on the receiving end of this teacher’s wrath and paranoia. He became a little more a part of them that day.
But still not completely.
Maybe one or two kids understood what Nook had been through. Maybe a kid here or there had conversed with Nook as he learned English. Maybe Nook explained the nightmares of what it was like being a child to grow up in a war-torn country.
Maybe one or two kids understood what Nook had endured. Maybe a kid here or there could wrap their minds around the fact that Vietnam for him hadn’t been just something else on TV here in a land where only a relatively few young relatives had gone to war; something on TV like Mr. Cartoon, or Gomer Pyle or the Beverly Hillbillies.
To Nook, Vietnam had been his home. To Nook, his home was a lifelong place of war. To Nook, his new home was a place of confusion, anger and inhospitality.
I don’t know what happened to Nook. His family moved away from the holler decades ago, even before I left my home in the hills. I’m sorry I still don’t know if I’m spelling his name correctly. I’m sorry that as a grade school kid I didn’t reach out to him or welcome him or try to better understand him.
In truth, I haven’t thought of Nook in years. My childhood memories are hazy after 50 years.
But listening to people talk about refugees from Afghanistan, Nook looms large in my mind.
And I pray we treat them better than we treated Nook.
Dean Poling is an editor with The Valdosta Daily Times and editor of The Tifton Gazette.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.