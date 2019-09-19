One would think technology would do just that: Help us think.
Yet, it seems the more technology enters our lives, the less time we have to think. Technology urges us to react rather than think.
An e-mail or a text message arrives with an insistent chime. It demands your attention. Now. The sender expects your attention immediately upon the e-mail’s arrival.
React.
The President of the United States makes a speech, proposes ideas, lays out plans.
Years ago, a person would have read the speech in a newspaper or heard it on the radio and given the president’s statements some thought before reading or hearing an opposing viewpoint to a president.
Now, a president’s speech is immediately followed by an opposing view. A president’s words are sliced, diced and chunked for the public. There is no time to think about what was said.
React.
Same with most 24-hour news. There isn’t so much a thought process as there is a reaction process. Take whatever is available and air it before a competitor does. All of that time on 24-hour news and so little thought.
With each technological breakthrough, there is less time to think and more of a demand to react.
Only a few years ago, if you were off on the weekend, the only way to reach you was through a phone line at your home. With cell phones, the expectation is that you are always available, even away from home on a weekend.
With e-mail, websites and text messaging, you’re even more available. And such things demand a response while interrupting thought.
React. React. React.
That’s the demand of the 21st century. We even expect it of our leaders.
After Pearl Harbor, President Franklin D. Roosevelt had time to think and weigh what he would say before responding to the public. In the wake of 9/11, Secret Service whisked President George W. Bush all over the nation. They said it was for security reasons. Considering he would have had microphones and cameras facing him anywhere else, everywhere else, he may have stayed on Air Force One to allow himself an opportunity to think.
We want it all, and we want it now. React. React. React.
Well, we got it all, and when it came time to pay for it, we couldn’t. Because we reacted to what sounded good without thinking about what comes next.
Our current problems are partly because we have become a society that doesn’t have time to think, and not only do we not have time to think, we look down on anyone who needs a few moments thought as indecisive.
Thinking needs to become the new reaction.
Dean Poling is an editor with The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.