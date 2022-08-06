Gale Thomas Eger retired more than 16 years ago from directing Lowndes High School Off-Broadway.
But don't be fooled by that absence from teaching the school's theatre group.
Her influence can still be seen and felt throughout Valdosta, Lowndes County and South Georgia, in many ways and on many stages – including the The Dosta Playhouse stage this weekend where at least one of her Off-Broadway alums performs in Theatre Guild Valdosta's "Shrek: The Musical."
Or look at the posts on Facebook from the past few days. The posts are filled with memories, tributes, gratitude and love for Gale. They come from people of all ages, from all walks of life. Many of the posts are about her years of dedication and commitment to teaching drama and directing plays and musicals at Lowndes High School.
Several posts call for the Lowndes County Board of Education to name the new LHS performing arts center in her honor.
Gale Thomas Eger passed away this past week.
She grew up in Valdosta and grew up on the stage. Her mother, Montine Davis Blanton, encouraged Gale to be a jack of all trades in the arts. She won the Miss Valdosta pageant one year. She performed in plays while attending Valdosta State but she also learned to sew costumes and build sets and be involved in all aspects of theatre.
She acted professionally for a while. She worked as a television reporter. She became a drama therapist at a state hospital, teaching painting, ballet, portions of "South Pacific" and modern dancing "to 50-year-old schizophrenics," she said in a past interview. She worked as a counselor to troubled youngsters coaching role-playing to help children better understand themselves.
"Theatre is sociology and psychology," she once said. "It is the study of people."
She became the director of LHS Off-Broadway for more than 20 years. Gale directed classic plays, daring plays, unconventional plays and musicals. LHS Off-Broadway won several one-act play competitions under her direction.
And she worked with thousands of students during those decades. She worked with them in classes throughout the school day and after-school with numerous productions performed each school year. And like she learned at Valdosta State, she didn't just direct actors, she taught set and lighting design, costuming and directing.
And she shared a philosophy on theatre that can apply to all aspects of life.
"A banker does something a little different and he is quirky or eccentric," she said at the time of her retirement in May 2006. "Theatre people show any eccentricities and they are being dramatic. ... But really I don't see being called dramatic as an insult but a compliment. ... We search out our feelings, explore our nerve endings and then we put all of those emotions into another person, a character, on stage, while some people go through life and never feel a thing."
Gale felt many things, deeply. She had a great love for theatre, for her students and for her beloved husband, Bill Eger.
She also felt and fought for things she believed theatre, her students and she deserved. Often, she fought with the devotion and passion of Don Quixote tilting at windmills. She kept fighting even when she couldn't win.
For years, she advocated a larger performing stage and auditorium for LHS Off-Broadway. She was vocal about it. She often had to turn audiences away because the old auditorium only housed about 200 people. Some shows featured dozens of students crammed onto the small auditorium stage.
She fought and pushed and advocated, but when she retired, Off-Broadway still performed big shows in the small auditorium. Subsequent LHS Off-Broadway directors faced the same dilemma.
Now, Gale Thomas Eger is gone and Lowndes High School has a large, state-of-the-art performing arts center. She lived long enough to see her dream become reality earlier this year but 16 years too late for her to ever direct a show on its stage.
The LHS performing arts center should be named for Gale Thomas Eger.
It seems only fitting.
It is the right thing to do.
It's a shame it didn't happen while she was still with us. A shame she can't take a much-deserved bow in a place she long dreamed to work.
