If not for the 20th Amendment, the presidential inauguration would have been held this week instead of several weeks ago.
Section 1 of the 20th Amendment states: "The terms of the President and the Vice President shall end at noon on the 20th day of January, and the terms of Senators and Representatives at noon on the 3rd day of January, of the years in which such terms would have ended if this article had not been ratified; and the terms of their successors shall then begin."
Prior to the 20th Amendment, which is also known as the "Lame Duck Amendment," presidents took the oath of office on March 4.
Every elected president from George Washington to the first term of Franklin D. Roosevelt were inaugurated March 4. FDR was the last one to be inaugurated on March 4 in 1933 and the first to be inaugurated on Jan. 20 in 1937.
Every elected president since FDR in 1937 has been inaugurated on Jan. 20.
Originally, March 4 seemed like a good date for the inauguration. It gave presidents traveling by literal horse power time to get to the nation's capital.
But it also meant a "lame duck" president remained in the White House for four months between Election Day and inauguration.
In other words, a sitting president could lose the election but would still be in office another four months before a new president stepped into the White House.
Such a long wait could be perilous for the country while leaving national leadership in a state of paralysis.
President James Buchanan remained in office four months after the election of Abraham Lincoln in 1860. Though Buchanan described December 1860 to March 4, 1861 as "the most important period of (my) administration ... No public man was ever placed in a more trying and responsible position," he did little as Southern states seceded from the Union.
On Dec. 20, 1860, about two and a half months before his presidency ended, South Carolina seceded.
"Buchanan threw up his hands and said there was nothing more he could do," the Kunhardts' write in their family-penned history book, "The American President." "From this point on, Congress ignored his leadership. His political power and influence were finished."
So the presidency remained paralyzed for months while the nation splintered.
On March 4, 1933, when FDR took office, Lewis L. Gould writes in "The Modern American Presidency," "the presidency was at another low point in its history."
President Herbert Hoover had been unsuccessful in halting the economic collapse of the Great Depression. Banks had failed. Unemployment soared. The nation voted for Roosevelt rather than reelect Hoover but Hoover remained at the helm for another four months.
"Bitterness between the new president and the outgoing administration marked the transition," Gould writes.
Hoover tried pulling FDR into endorsing some of his economic policies prior to the inauguration. Roosevelt resisted "to preserve his own freedom of action," Gould writes. "As a result, the presidency seemed as immobilized as other American institutions when Roosevelt prepared to take the reins of power."
Following the March 4, 1933 inauguration, the 20th Amendment was passed changing the date to the earlier Jan. 20.
And while nicknamed the "Lame Duck Amendment" so an outgoing president has less time in office before the arrival of a new president, transportation advances are listed as a reason for the change.
Presidents were no longer traveling to Washington, D.C., from ever further distances by horse but by train and by plane. Presidents no longer needed weeks or even days to reach the White House.
Without the 20th Amendment, the nation would still be waiting for a new president to take office.
Dean Poling is an editor with The Valdosta Daily Times.
