The night before our trip home, I got sick.
Terrible illness. A stomach thing. Driving 750 miles would be impossible, or horribly messy.
Luckily, if luck can be said to play any part in having a stomach bug, I was visiting my folks.
This was several years ago. I'd spent several days visiting my parents. A good trip to my old hometown, the old stomping grounds, the land of my youth, the place I'd spent my childhood with Mom and Dad.
Work kept my wife from making the trip. My youngest sons made the journey, back when they were still little. My sons felt fine. They had not caught whatever laid me low. Neither had my parents; thankfully, they were fine.
But then, in my late 40s, I was sick in my old childhood bed, surrounded almost by a shrine to my youthful self: trophies, ribbons, model planes, Boy Scout projects, high school drawings.
Every little bit, Mom checked on me.
She brought a warm Coke to settle the stomach. Sip it, she said.
She brought saltines and ham for the restorative salt. Eat it slow, she said, only when your stomach feels settled; then eat very little.
She brought a wet wash cloth for my fevered head. The cloth was cool and eased the throbbing behind the eyes.
She turned the pillow, asked if I needed anything.
I was embarrassed by this despite the illness. Embarrassed, at first. I felt silly. A middle-aged man being tended by his mother.
Yet, as the hours passed, and the illness lingered, Mom's presence was a comfort. As much of a comfort now as it had been in childhood. A comfort appreciated far more now than it had ever been appreciated as a boy.
How many times have we heard of grown men wishing they had just one more moment to speak with their mothers?
There is an old saying of there being no atheists in foxholes. There is the old saying that most men wounded in war do not cry out to God. They cry out for their mothers.
Many memories visited while in the comfort of that strange delirium of being sick but in good hands.
Mom being the first "audience" to laugh at my antics. Mom sewing costumes for school plays late into the night. Mom serving breakfasts of eggs, bacon, oatmeal, toast every weekday in the early morning hours before school.
Mom driving us everywhere – band practice, ball games, doctor's visits, dentist visits. Mom cooking. Mom advising. Mom listening to the troubles and dreams of a young son. Mom dealing with the temper and moods of a teenage son. Mom fixing things. Mom knowing when to stand back and letting a son figure things out for himself.
All the way back to that first hazy memory of Mom chasing a ball, tossed by small hands from the back yard, rolling, rolling, rolling down the street and Mom running, running, running then bringing the ball back.
And Band-aids, Bactine, chocolate milk and chicken noodle soup. Scrapes, bike wrecks, sprained ankles and upset stomachs. Mom. Mom. Mom. Mom.
If luck can play any part in having a stomach bug, it is giving a grown man one last chance to be treated as a child by his mother. And remembering to appreciate her for all of the forever moments then and all of the fleeting moments now.
Dean Poling is an editor with The Valdosta Daily Times and the editor of The Tifton Gazette.
