The man was in a hurry.
Nowhere he had to be. Not by a certain time. He just wanted to get where he was going, at the speed he wanted to go, in the time he wanted to get there.
Given these parameters, he was always in a hurry.
And his driving reflected it.
If you met him face to face, he was cordial. Even polite. He had an easy smile. He told jokes. He had empathy for colleagues’ needs. He could be accommodating. Even self-sacrificing. He was no push-over but he was generous of spirit.
Behind the wheel, his walkabout Jekyll became a driving Hyde.
He pushed to go faster. He edged too close to people’s bumpers. He even passed people on the right side.
He snorted. He bellowed. He raged.
He was like the friendly person who sincerely waves and smiles at people from the porch but posts curses and calls people names whose views are different on Facebook.
He was one thing in the walkabout world but he became a bully in his car.
Truly, he wasn’t so much in a hurry as he was angry.
And like the rest of the country, he couldn’t explain why he was so angry when he lived in a land of plenty. But he was angry even though he didn’t always realize it.
Like some people shielded by the bubble of distance on Facebook, he believed he was insulated by the bubble of his vehicle. That he was safe talking to people like trash when behind the wheel. That the distance of his truck allowed him to say whatever he wanted and act however he wished.
Or at least, that was the perception.
So, this afternoon, he roared down the road. He drove too closely to the truck in front of him in the left lane. He directed choice words at the driver. He couldn’t pass because of a slow car in the right lane, which he cussed, too, out of the side of his mouth.
The truck in front of him was traveling the speed limit. Right at it. Give or take a mile or two. So was the car in the right lane. But he wanted to go just a little faster. He wanted the clearance of an open lane in front of him.
He cursed and fumed.
The truck in front of him just missed making the green light before it turned red. So, did the car in the right lane.
So did the man. He slapped his palms hard on the steering wheel. He muttered nasty words within the bubble of his truck’s cab. He stared laser beams into the truck stopped in front of him at the stop light.
A truck that looked familiar.
A truck he realized he regularly saw in his work parking lot.
A truck that belonged to a co-worker who meant the world to him and the operation of the business.
He had been cussing a person who if someone off the street had talked to her that way he would have tossed the foul-mouthed person out of the office. No one would talk to her that way not while he was there.
Yet, he had just talked to her that way because he didn’t know it was her. He was inside the bubble of his truck. Forgetting that a real person was in the other truck. Not thinking the person in that truck might be someone he cared for.
He sunk in the seat of his truck. He hoped she didn’t realize he had been driving too close. He hoped she hadn’t seen the anger in his eyes or some how via rearview mirror understood the words that had been on his lips.
He hoped she didn’t recognize him now. He sunk lower in the driver’s seat.
He looked in his rearview. He saw the eyes of a bully. The eyes of a coward. A person hurling insults from the bubble and the safety of perceived distance. Eyes he never thought he’d see in a mirror. Eyes that were his as much as the eyes that brightened with good will in the walkabout world.
Angry eyes with no answer why.
Maybe she didn’t recognize him, he thought as the light changed and he backed off the accelerator. He glimpsed at the car in the right lane. The driver was looking at him.
The driver was a man he knew from church. A man known for spreading gossip when the church wasn’t spreading the gospel.
A man who shook his head with disgust as the vehicles started to move.
Hard to be angry in a small town, whether it’s behind the wheel or on Facebook, everyone will know soon enough who is secretly bitter and who’s a closet bully despite the perception of distance.
It’s like the car mirrors say: Objects in the mirror are closer than they appear.
That goes for people, too.
Dean Poling is an editor with The Valdosta Daily Times.
