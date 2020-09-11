Whenever days such as Sept. 11 or Dec. 7 arrive – those historically horrible days, those days that will live in infamy, I think of another day – a historically and personally awful day – April 14.
April 14, 1865, John Wilkes Booth shot and mortally wounded Abraham Lincoln.
April 14, 1912, the Titanic struck an iceberg and began sinking. In less than two hours and 40 minutes, 1,514 lives were lost.
April 14, 1861, came the formal Union surrender of Fort Sumter, and the start of four years of bloody Civil War.
April 14, 1792, France declared war on Austria starting the French Revolutionary Wars.
April 14, like Sept. 11, holds a powerful place in history.
An apparent date of calamity, doom and tragedy.
Personally, the date marks another tragic occasion – a personal loss.
April 14, 2016, Lyle D. Poling Sr. died.
The date marks the death of my father.
My dad joins the likes of Lincoln, the Titanic crew and passengers and countless others who faced their ends on an April 14.
Given the combination of historic and personal loss, it would be easy to cite April 14, or Sept. 11, or Dec. 7, as a bad omen. A date that should always live in infamy.
But it’s no worse, no better, than any other date.
Look at Sept. 11. It is a date rife with horrific events but so is almost any other date on the calendar. All dates mark the anniversary of some awful occasion.
But these same dates also contain a balance of good. I recall interviewing a couple celebrating six decades of marriage in 2002 – Sept. 11 was the anniversary of their wedding date long before the events of 2001.
Take April 14 historically.
April 14 marks the anniversary of the first American organization dedicated to the abolition of slavery.
April 14 marks the first successful flight of a Space Shuttle.
April 14 is the anniversary of the founding of the U.S. Medical Corps.
April 14 served as the signing of a peace treaty between England and France.
April 14 is the date of publication of John Steinbeck’s “Grapes of Wrath,” Noah Webster copyrighted the first American dictionary, the first showing of Thomas Edison’s kinetoscope and its motion pictures.
On an April 14, a vaccine for typhoid fever was discovered.
Personally, April 14 was the birthday of my father-in-law.
My wife’s father’s birth and my father’s death share the same date.
April 14 is also a day to rejoice.
If my father-in-law was not born then my wife would not have been born and subsequently my sons would not have been born.
So, April 14 is a date that marks a commemoration of my father’s passing and the celebration day of my father-in-law’s birth.
Like many families, one date can have many meanings both good and bad.
Life and death have converged on the same date before in my family. My maternal grandfather passed away on my paternal grandmother’s birthday. Two very different occasions but both occurred on a March 9.
We must seek the wisdom of balance to recognize the joy and grief each day may bring and know that any day could bring either good or bad or both into our lives.
Dean Poling is an editor with The Valdosta Daily Times.
