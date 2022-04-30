Preachers must worry about their jobs every campaign season.
Not that any candidate is trying to abolish religion. It’s just that some candidates make serious promises that, if kept, would usher in a period of heaven on earth.
Some candidates make some tall-order promises.
Now, promises have always been part of campaigns. Through the years, these promises usually tackle worldly matters such as guaranteeing each American a chicken in every pot or two cars in every garage, etc. They usually address some matter of prosperity.
Many candidates promise more general benefits of prosperity: Better health care, better security, more jobs, better pay, etc. These are not unusual promises but even these are pretty low on the agenda compared to some campaign promises.
Some candidates promise to eliminate poverty. That would be a nifty trick since even Jesus says in the Bible that the poor will always be among us.
Some candidates promise to abolish greed through legislation.
Some candidates promise not just to battle evil but to end evil.
If those candidates are successful, now you see why there would be no need for preachers or law-enforcement or military or prisons or any number of occupations.
For that matter, a whole lot of folks’ days would be numbered since evil is about to be eliminated — a whole lot more folks than we would like to admit, and a whole lot of folks who are going to be surprised to find themselves gone.
It would be my guess that if this aim is successful, the earth is going to be a mighty, mighty empty place.
But candidates might as well promise to end poverty, greed and evil.
For years, candidates have promised all sorts of pie-in-the-sky things. It wouldn’t be surprising if a candidate promised to walk on water. And that’s OK, too.
The problem comes when we begin to believe a candidate of any party can walk on water.
Dean Poling is an editor with The Valdosta Daily Times and editor of The Tifton Gazette.
