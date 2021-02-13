On Feb. 14, 1884, as some people jotted a romantic message on the relatively new concept of a Valentine’s Day card, Theodore Roosevelt drew a large X in his diary.
Beneath the X, he wrote, “The light has gone out of my life.”
Hard to imagine the ebullient, larger than life Theodore Roosevelt scrawling such dire words.
An advocate of the “strenuous life,” he built his body from a sickly child to a boxer with a spirit that turned him into a political fighter. He was a police commissioner, a Navy assistant secretary, a New York governor, a vice president, the 26th President.
He was a war hero renowned for the Rough Rider charge of San Juan Hill. He had been a rancher riding hard across the Badlands. He walked miles. He rode miles. He hunted game big and small. He chased scientific pursuits. He read books voraciously. He wrote numerous books on a wide range of topics.
He did it all with not only vitality but a sense of fun.
As President, historian Edmund Morris wrote that “no chief executive, certainly, has ever had so much fun. One of Roosevelt’s favorite expressions is ‘dee-lighted’ – he uses it so often, and with such grinning emphasis, that nobody doubts his sincerity. He indeed delights in every aspect of his job: in plowing through mountains of state documents, memorizing whole chunks and leaving his desk bare of even a card by lunchtime; in matching wits with the historians, zoologists, inventors, linguists, explorers, sociologists, actors, and statesmen who daily crowd his table; in bombarding Congress with book-length messages ...; in setting aside millions of acres of unspoiled land at the stroke of a pen; ... in being, as one of his children humorously put it, ‘the bride at every wedding and the corpse at every funeral.’”
So what in 1884, when Theodore Roosevelt was only 25 years old, could cause him to scrawl such a sad, lonely line on Valentine’s Day?
His first child with young wife Alice was due Feb. 14, 1884. He was a New York legislator then and was in the legislative chamber Feb. 13, when he received a telegram that Alice had given birth to a baby girl, who would be named for Alice. He was described as being “full of life and happiness.”
Then another telegram arrived. Roosevelt’s mother, Mittie Roosevelt, was ill. Roosevelt rushed home.
There, his brother, Elliott, greeted Theodore with stark words: “There is a curse on this house. Mother is dying and Alice is dying, too.”
His mother had typhoid fever. His wife, exhausted from childbirth, barely conscious, her kidneys failing from Bright’s disease.
He moved back and forth between their sick beds.
Mittie Roosevelt died at about 3 a.m., Feb. 14.
Alice Roosevelt died about 2 p.m. that afternoon.
Both in the same house. The loss of mother and wife on the same day, Valentine’s Day, 1884.
“X: The light has gone out of my life.”
Baby Alice thrived.
He would soon be on the move again. He remarried, finding love with his childhood sweetheart, Edith Kermit Carow, and they had five children.
Theodore Roosevelt moved forward as inexorably as his famed quote: “Black care never sits behind a rider whose pace is fast enough.”
Roosevelt never spoke of Alice, not even with their daughter. He never spoke of his first wife again, according to the history books. The girl whom he had courted on horseback, for whom he was as “dee-lighted” as anything in his life, was gone and would be left only in the private thoughts and heart of this most public man.
Dean Poling is an editor with The Valdosta Daily Times.
