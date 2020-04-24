Stephen King writes about scary things: Vampires, aliens, deadly mists, killer cosmic clowns, telekinetic teenagers, zombies, demented St. Bernards, living cars, cats brought back to life, ghosts, haunted hotels, plagues.
But the really scary things in a Stephen King novel are the real things. The things we see in the world around us.
Carrie's powers and repressed anger are frightening but the abuse she experiences at home and the bullying she endures at school torment us.
"The Shining" features a haunted hotel but it's Jack's alcoholism and tenuous control of himself that mines the fear within us.
Sure, whatever brings animals and people back to life is scary in "Pet Sematary" but the thought of losing a child chills people to the bone.
The best Stephen King books scare us not because of the supernatural but because they so closely resemble us.
Some of his books deal with how people treat each other in the face of catastrophe or evil.
The devil posing as a shopkeeper in "Needful Things" is malevolent but what the townspeople do to one another is abhorrent. The devil merely makes a suggestion in "Needful Things," he simply opens a door but it's the regular people who willingly walk through it.
"Under the Dome" is about a force field cutting a small town off from the rest of the world but it's really about how people cope when societal norms shift, how they react or overreact when things dramatically change: who steps up, who stands by, who follows, who leads, who is easily swayed, who will not be moved.
Prejudices and hatreds once curbed by laws and social expectations are unleashed. Fear becomes anger becomes hate becomes violent action and response.
Some characters freed from social norms become bullies. Some become fearmongers. Some become heroes – often the bully sees himself in the heroic role more than the character trying to save lives and maintain some semblance of civilization.
Sound familiar?
Hopefully, only a little familiar. But the scary thing is the ingredients are there.
Take a glide down a Facebook newsfeed.
A woman fills her shopping buggy with meat in a grocery store. A man reaches into her buggy and takes a package because the woman has taken all of them.
A man calls for restaurants to defy the orders to close dine-in operations. He says he's ready to eat in a restaurant. Who's with him? Numerous people say they would join him. Several others say such a move will kill others. Several of the people devolve into name-calling and threatening each other.
Some folks preach the doom that we are committing economic hari-kari. Some folks preach the doom that we must shelter in place until next year. Back and forth, round and round, until the fear of one extreme feeds the other.
Sounds like the characters from a Stephen King novel. On Facebook, though, these aren't characters in a book. No, these are people you know. They're family, friends, neighbors, co-workers, acquaintances.
But so are the people striving for balance. So are the people working to save lives, generate good information, urging others to stay calm or finding humor despite hard times. So are the people making tough choices while working hard to keep from falling into despair, fear, anger and hate.
With a rising death count still across the state, the coronavirus isn't a supernatural entity. COVID-19 is no made-up Stephen King plot point. It's real and real people are dying.
We should protect ourselves against it but we must also protect ourselves from agitators, protect ourselves from fear, protect ourselves from the worst sides of ourselves.
To borrow from Lincoln, we should strive to embrace the "better angels of our nature" rather than surrender to our darkest demons.
Dean Poling is an editor with The Valdosta Daily Times.
