We chased them.
We hunted them.
We trapped them.
Sometimes, looking at the empty dark, the stillness of night, it seems we drove them into extinction.
Lightning bugs.
Fireflies.
They once dotted the dusk. Twinkling galaxies, floating outside of any orbit, as ephemeral as light.
To a child, they seemed as eternal as stars.
Catch 20 tonight, there would still be a million tomorrow night.
Crush and smear their brightness with our child fingers this evening, there would be countless more in the evenings to come.
Fill a jar with them, there would still be enough to fill dozens of jars or coffee cans while thousands more floated free above the earth.
That seemed the hard lesson of every summer. Preparing a jar or a coffee can, punching air slits into the lids. From past experiences, of finding their darkened bodies, dead, the next morning, we tried in our childlike ways to enslave them and save them.
We laced the bottoms of the jars and cans with grass, thinking we could reassemble their world as simply as yanking blades of grass from the ground, by punching air holes into lids.
That night, capturing them, placing them carefully inside of the jars, they twinkled through the glass.
They throbbed and hummed with life.
They flashed and flew.
They shined like constellations within jars.
Still, come morning, we found them dead, unmoving, the lightness of their bodies no longer able to defy gravity, the brightness of their bodies snuffed out, the eternal made mortal, dropped and down among the browning grass pressed against the bottom of a jar.
We mourned them in our young ways those sullen mornings. Yet, we were slow to learn. We caught them again and again, believing as only children, fools and poets believe that this time the results will be different.
That this time what seems like magic, instead of biology, will remain magic come morning rather than the reality of dead lightning bugs.
Until, with time and age, we learned the hard truths, while our own biologies turned our interests and attentions away from the glimmering anatomical magic of the lightning bug, as the light of maturity sent us in other directions come night, as the lights of our growing cities smothered the twinkle of the firefly, which was really a beacon to their mates, insurance that the biology of their reproduction continued, and if our brighter lights kept us from seeing them, why should we expect the lightning bugs to find one another in the too bright night?
So, the millions dwindled to dozens to the nothingness of the past.
Now, we have aged to a point where our memories remember our pasts, the point where we reach to keep from forgetting, we chase memories of lightning bugs, with hopes there are air holes enough to keep at least the remembering alive come morning.
Dean Poling is an editor with The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.