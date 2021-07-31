There's a reason why we say it's like part of us is gone when someone we love dies or leaves.
Even someone with whom we have a close working relationship.
It's because they do take part of us with them.
We put more than love, time and devotion into our close relationships.
We store memories in people, too.
In his book, "The Bomber Mafia," Malcolm Gladwell takes an intriguing detour from his story of bombers and bombings during World War II to look at the relationship between Winston and Churchill and Frederick Lindemann. They were best friends and no one who knew Churchill could understand it.
Churchill loved food and drink. Lindemann was a cranky vegetarian. Churchill was a visionary but he spent money to the point of being a debtor. Lindemann was detailed and disciplined.
And they were best friends; as Gladwell notes, Churchill's letters to Lindemann verged on being worshipful.
Why?
Gladwell argues that "Churchill stored all the thinking that had to do with the quantitative world inside Lindemann's brain. And when Churchill became prime minister, in 1940, just after the war broke out, he took Lindemann with him. Lindemann served in Churchill's cabinet as a kind of gatekeeper to Churchill's mind."
They were almost inseparable. Many people did not like Lindemann and urged Churchill to give him the boot. Churchill refused. He would not hear of it.
Because if he had pushed Lindemann away it would have been as if Churchill excised part of himself.
Because he had stored in Lindemann the parts of himself that he did not, or could not keep or process himself, or were just simply better left with Lindemann.
Gladwell shares a concept by psychologist Daniel Wegner. A concept called transactive memory.
The idea is "we don't just store information in our minds or in specific places," Gladwell writes. "We also store memories and understanding in the minds of the people we love. You don't need to remember your child's emotional relationship to her teacher because you know your wife will; you don't have to remember how to work the remote because you know your daughter will. That's transactive memory. Little bits of ourselves reside in other people's minds."
So, when people say after the death of a spouse, for example, that they feel like a part of them has died, Gladwell notes that Wegner says that's literally true.
"When your partner dies, everything that you have stored in that person's brain is gone."
Think of your relationships, think of how many people we call to recall some incident, think about how many conversations revolve around "phoning a friend" to remind us of some bit of information we have stored with them.
And the closer the relationship, the more information we store with them.
Everything from people's names to placement of car keys to dietary concerns to bill payments to technological processes. We store memories, instructions, details with the people we love as they do the same with each of us.
We truly do lose a part of ourselves when we say goodbye to a loved one. We say goodbye to memories while saying goodbye to a person we can never forget.
Dean Poling is an editor with The Valdosta Daily Times and editor of The Tifton Gazette.
