South Georgia military veterans lost one of their best friends last week.
Alton M. “Buddy” Johnson died at the age of 83.
Buddy was a veteran himself — a retired lieutenant colonel with the Air Force. He was a founding member and the first president of the Military Officers Association of America in Valdosta.
But Buddy wasn’t just a veteran, he was a man who looked out for other veterans. Most memorably with the Honor Flight trips more than a decade ago.
The Honor Flight mission: Fly World War II veterans from South Georgia to the Washington, D.C., monument built in their honor.
Bert Powell, a World War II veteran living in Valdosta, saw a television newscast about the program. Bert and Buddy along with fellow members in the local chapters of the Military Officers Association of America and the American Legion wanted to bring the program to Valdosta.
They started the Honor Flight South Georgia push in early March 2007.
By early May, they raised money from individuals, organizations, local governments, etc.
World War II veterans, ranging in ages from their late 70s into their 90s, wanted to go. Residents paid to be “guardians,” volunteers assigned to help World War II veterans during the trip.
By early May 2007, $113,000 had been raised; a commercial jet had been chartered; more than 100 World War II veterans were registered; guardians had been assigned to three veterans each.
On the morning of May 19, 2007, Honor Flight I departed from the Valdosta Regional Airport and returned that evening. On Aug. 11, 2007, Honor Flight II left Valdosta with a hundred more World War II veterans. On May 17, 2008, Honor Flight III took another hundred-plus regional World War II veterans to Washington, D.C.
From there, Buddy became a member of the Honor Flight national board of directors. He served on the board for seven years and helped prepare numerous communities throughout the nation for Honor Flight trips.
In addition to recognizing World War II veterans, Buddy was a key figure in MOAA’s honoring Vietnam-era veterans in the area in 2015.
He also led early local efforts of the national Community Blueprint, a program dedicated to helping military personnel successfully transfer from active duty to civilian life.
Buddy Johnson was a skilled organizer and a kind soul. A man devoted to country and the people who served their country. He was a contradiction in that he had a calming presence but he was a ball of energy who disliked sitting still.
Asked a few years ago about the impact of Honor Flight, Buddy shared his favorite memory from the memorable trips.
Several weeks after the first flight, a veteran called him. Buddy asked the veteran what Honor Flight meant to him. A pause on the phone. Then the sound of sobs. Through tears, the veteran said it was the first time anyone had thanked him for what he and so many other young men had done. The first time anyone thanked him for saving the world.
Buddy Johnson, thank you for all you did for the world and Valdosta.
Dean Poling is an editor with The Valdosta Daily Times.
