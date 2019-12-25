“‘Rudolph’s’ on one channel and the ‘Grinch’ is on another channel,” she yelled from the bedroom.
She yelled this to her husband to relay to their young sons. The man heard. He walked into the living room.
“The ‘Grinch’ and ‘Rudolph’ are on,” he announced.
The oldest son turned the channel from Cartoon Network to “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” then to “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” both shows making their annual appearances on side-by-side television networks. The youngest son never looked away from the computer screen.
The man walked into the kitchen. He grabbed a snack to watch the Christmas specials with his sons.
In the living room, the youngest son’s face remained focused on the computer game. The oldest son had turned the channel back to Cartoon Network.
“No ‘Grinch’?” the man asked. “No ‘Rudolph’?”
The older son shook his head no. He’d rather watch the other show, he said. The youngest made no response, still clicking away at the computer keyboard.
The man recalled watching both of these cartoons every Christmas during his childhood.
The man recalled his father, exclaiming each year, “You’re watching this again? We must have seen ‘Rudolph’ a million times!”
As a boy, the man always wondered how his dad could think they had seen it a million times since he was only 7, 8, 9 years old and the show only aired once a year. That meant they had only seen it seven, eight, nine times.
During his childhood, there were less than a handful of television channels. Cartoons played only on Saturday mornings, and a half hour or so most weekday afternoons.
But cartoons regularly playing at night on TV was all part of a child’s magic of Christmas.
No more. Now, several TV channels devoted 24 hours a day to playing cartoons year round and streaming services made even more things available.
Now, computers allowed a child to create the actions of a cartoon in a video game.
The man carried his snacks back to the bedroom television. His wife asked what he was doing.
“The kids aren’t watching ‘Rudolph’ or the ‘Grinch,’” he said.
“Really,” she said.
“You wanna watch them back here?”
She looked at him funny.
“Not if the boys aren’t watching them,” she said. “Besides, we must have seen both of those shows a million times.”
As an adult, the man felt like he was finally getting closer to seeing both “Rudolph” and the “Grinch” about a million times.
Still, as his wife walked out of the bedroom, he turned the channel to the “Grinch.” Taking a bite of his snack, he wouldn’t let cable cartoon channels or computers steal his Christmas.
Dean Poling is an editor with The Valdosta Daily Times.
