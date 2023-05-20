Nine weeks.
That’s all it took.
The mission: Fly World War II veterans from South Georgia to the Washington, D.C., monument built in their honor.
Honor Flight.
Armed Forces Day 2007. Roughly 16 years ago today, Armed Forces Day 2023.
Bert Powell, a World War II veteran living in Valdosta, saw a television newscast about the program. He and Buddy Johnson, a retired lieutenant colonel, along with fellow members in the local chapters of the Military Officers Association of America and the American Legion wanted to bring the program to Valdosta.
They started the Honor Flight South Georgia push in early March 2007.
By early May, they raised money from individuals, organizations, local governments, etc.
World War II veterans, ranging in ages from their late 70s into their 90s, wanted to go. Residents paid to be “guardians” – volunteers assigned to help World War II veterans during the trip.
By early May 2007, $113,000 had been raised; a commercial jet had been chartered; more than 100 area World War II veterans were registered; guardians had been assigned to three veterans each.
On the Saturday morning of May 19, 2007, Honor Flight I departed from the Valdosta Regional Airport and returned that evening. On Aug. 11, 2007, Honor Flight II left Valdosta with a hundred more World War II veterans. On May 17, 2008, Honor Flight III took another hundred-plus regional World War II veterans to Washington, D.C.
The program raised about $200,000 to send more than 300 World War II veterans to see the monument in Washington, D.C. But the momentum occurred within the first nine weeks.
“Honor Flight was one of Valdosta’s best moments,” Johnson said in a past interview. “The area did something for people who had once given everything.”
People like Clarence Smith, then 81, who wore his World War II Navy uniform and sailor’s hat instead of the Honor Flight T-shirt and cap.
Or Dr. Lloyd Burns. He had no worries about flying to D.C. after flying 30 B-17 bombing runs over Nazi targets then signed on for B-29 bombing runs in the Pacific.
Or Dorothy Yopp Smith who served with the Army Nurse Corps.
Or Logan Thackrey. As part of Honor Flight, his grandchildren greeted him at the D.C. monument. As part of the 351st Bomber Group in World War II, he had been greeted by enemy fire.
So many veterans. So many stories.
They arrived at the Valdosta airport, some with walkers and canes, some in wheelchairs, some on oxygen, but each one greeted their Honor Flight day with energy, sharing stories, laughing, and on occasion, shedding tears for comrades who never came home.
At the monument, strangers thanked them for their World War II service. Some veterans shared war stories for the first time in their lives.
Nine weeks for people comfortable in their lives and jobs and secure in their safety to fund and organize a mission that many thought impossible.
A mission to honor men and women who as youths accomplished what many thought would be impossible – saving the world from the iron tyranny of Nazis and the imperial designs of Japan. Men and women who did the impossible when they were little older than boys and girls.
In the best of times and the worst of times, the impossible can become the possible through coordination, dedication, teamwork and planning.
And a faith that can bend iron, that can change the course of rivers, that can move mountains, that can create a new destiny against all odds.
A faith that can mourn sacrifice while kindling a hope that such sacrifice has not been in vain.
A faith that looks toward the future while never forgetting the past.
Faith and gratitude.
Several weeks after the first Honor Flight trip, a veteran called Buddy Johnson.
He asked the veteran what Honor Flight meant to him.
A pause on the phone. Then the sound of sobs.
Through tears, the veteran said it was the first time anyone had thanked him for what he and so many other young men had done.
The first time anyone thanked them for saving the world.
Dean Poling is an editor with The Valdosta Daily Times and editor of The Tifton Gazette.
