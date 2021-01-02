Valdosta, GA (31601)

Today

Showers and thunderstorms. High 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavier rainfall possible..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers early, then mainly cloudy after midnight with light rain possible. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 52F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.