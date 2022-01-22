A TALE
"Earth to Mars. Earth to Mars. Come in Mars."
He couldn't stop saying it over and over.
His granddaughter had handed him a toy walkie-talkie, pink, shaped like a unicorn.
The walkie-talkie was one of dozens of presents she'd received for her 7th birthday. With the sun dropping on the horizon, the party continued; his granddaughter and other children running back and forth outside, round and round the house.
"Earth to Mars. Earth to Mars. Come in Mars."
No one else paid attention to him repeating the line into the walkie-talkie. Not the children running around. Not their parents. Not his granddaughter. Not his wife or sons, etc.
But he enjoyed saying it. Belting out the words in a stentorian tone. Sounding like the black-and-white movies that were already old during his childhood. A certain urgency mixed with certain authority. As if the next line would be life and death. A statement that could shake the core of two worlds.
"Earth to Mars. Earth to Mars. Come in Mars."
As straight-faced as he repeated the line, he couldn't help but be tickled when he took the walkie-talkie away from his mouth. Even as he looked upward into the deepening darkness of the coming night.
Didn't matter to him that no one was listening. He was having a good time.
He looked at his son and was proud to see him in full daddy mode, helping with the presents, with the cake and ice cream, keeping the children and their parents entertained.
He couldn't help but recall, as cliched as it sounds, it seemed like only yesterday that these had been his jobs, like only yesterday when his son was 7. Now, as grandpa, he didn't have to do anything he didn't want to do at these parties.
All he had to do was show up, bring a present and do whatever his granddaughter asked him, such as holding her unicorn walkie-talkie while she played tag.
Mostly, he could do what he wanted to do.
And what he wanted to do:
"Earth to Mars. Earth to Mars. Come in Mars."
Over and over, as he walked the back yard, looking up at the space and stars above.
"Grandpa. Grandpa! What are you doing?"
His granddaughter's voice. He looked down and there she was, front teeth missing, wide smile brightening her face.
"What ya doing, grandpa?"
"I'm sending messages into space," he said. "Earth to Mars. Earth to Mars. Come in Mars."
She laughed and shook her head.
"You're the silliest man in the world," she said.
"The silliest man on Earth ... and on Mars," he said.
"They can't hear you on Mars, grandpa."
"How do you know?"
"Because I can't hear anyone when I'm in the front yard and the other walkie-talkie is in the backyard," the granddaughter said.
"That's because you have a house in the way," he said. "Sort of like a light."
He pulled his smart phone out of his pocket and hit the flashlight app.
"See, no one can see the light in the front yard because the house blocks it," he said, the light dimly spotlighting the back of the house.
"But if I point it up into space," he tipped the phone up, pointing skyward. "There's nothing to block it. The light will travel forever as long as it doesn't hit anything."
He turned the flashlight off and on a few times. Flash. Flash. Pause. Flash. Flash. Flash. Again. Flash. Flash. Pause. Flash. Flash. Flash. Again. Flash. Flash. Pause. Flash. Flash. Flash.
"Same with your walkie-talkie," he said.
"So, you're talking to space," she said.
"Not just space," he said. "Mars. ... Earth to Mars. Earth to Mars. Come in Mars."
"You silly, silly man. My friends are going home. Can I have my walkie-talkie back?"
"Sure can but watch out for the Martians."
She ran off with the walkie-talkie and he went looking for his wife to see if she was ready to go home.
Hours later, the 7-year-old girl was asleep, in a room crowded with new toys and other birthday gifts. The unicorn walkie-talkies were on the bedside table in the darkened room.
She awoke to light. A light that filled her room but didn't come from her overhead light. The light came from outside and saturated the curtains on her windows. Light then dark then light again. Flash. Flash. Pause. Flash. Flash. Flash.
She started to call for her mom and dad. But she was stopped by a noise. A tiny voice, speaking urgently but with authority, a gibberish of another language coming from her walkie-talkies.
"Arcabus gonder Glit. Arcabus gonder Glit. Hok-tu Arcabus."
Dean Poling is an editor with The Valdosta Daily Times and editor of The Tifton Gazette.
