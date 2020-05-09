Getting a driver’s license is like getting a license to leave.
Watching his youngest son get a driver's license through the internet, without a test, printed on the home printer, but all still legal "during these challenging times," filled the man with more worry than seeing his older sons make those first solo drives.
But like the older ones, the youngest son drives away. And the man just watches him go.
It wouldn’t be a case of his son getting a driver’s license then moving out the next day. No. That day was still a couple or a few years down the road, but the driver’s license meant the teen was on that road. The day was coming, faster, it seemed, than a car could drive.
The youngest son had just been a boy, playing with toy cars. This thought didn’t comfort the man. He recalled how his son had played with toy cars, sending them skidding and flying off the makeshift roads that a boy’s imagination makes of kitchen counters and sofa arms.
The man recalled how his son had played a racing video game; the boy would drive his race car against the traffic, seeing the game as a demolition derby instead of a race.
How could me youngest boyo already be old enough to drive, the man thought, watching his son practice parallel parking. How could he already be a guy about to climb behind the wheel of a car, with a license, a license to leave and go places without his mom or me, a license to be gone with no certainty of his whereabouts other than our trust in him and his return home?
It is a license to leave.
It means he could leave for an evening now, but it means he could leave and move as close or as far as a car could take him. He could live around the block or he may find work a hundred or a thousand miles away.
Then the man would never know, from day to day, other than a general idea of a location on a map, where his son would be.
Getting a driver’s license is like a license to leave. It is the admission ticket to freedom for a youngster, but the beginning of a new dimension of worry for the parents.
Dean Poling is an editor with The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.