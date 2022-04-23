Bennifer's back.
Nah, I don't mean the reuniting of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. No, I mean the smashing together of their names, Ben and Jennifer, to create the term Bennifer.
Bennifer first appeared in tabloids way back when the two first dated decades ago. Now, with their engagement, Bennifer is around for at least a while longer.
For some reason, in the past 20 years, crunching together celebrity couple names has become a favorite pasttime for tabloids.
Take the now divorced Brangelina – the combined name given Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.
The idea is that these combinations make for a shorter headline name. Brangelina, though bulky, is still shorter than “Brad and Angelina.”
I’ve decided to call these combined names: amalmanglations, which is the combination of amalgamation, meaning a combination, and mangle, which means, well, mangle.
I got to thinking, what if tabloids and these amalmanglations (it’s my new word, so excuse me if I mistakenly misspell it here and there) had existed throughout history and had been applied to some of the famed lovers of the past?
Celebrity press was already in existence a few decades ago when Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton received international coverage for their torrid affair, but the amalmanglation had not been invented yet. If it had, perhaps the amalmanglation of Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton’s names would have been Elizard.
The amalmanglation of Romeo and Juliet may have been Roulette.
The tabloids could have had a field day with the whole hair-cutting episode between Samson and Delilah while dubbing them with the amalmanglation of Samsdeli.
Napoleon and Josephine might have been Jalopeon.
If the serpent had a tabloid press in the Garden of Eden, he may have given Adam and Eve the amalmanglation of Ave.
Helen of Troy and Paris may have received the tabloid moniker of Helpus, especially considering that relationship’s effect on Troy. Troy could have used all of the help it could get.
Jack and Jill may have went up a hill, but the tabloids would have them coming down as Jackill.
Superman and Lois Lane may get the tabloid tagline of Lupis.
Continuing the tabloid approach in the cartoon world, Minnie Mouse and Mickey Mouse might receive the amalmanglation of Mimic.
Dipping back into history, George and Martha Washington, though never really mentioned as one of the great romances of all time, nonetheless were the parents of a nation. Revolutionary paparazzi may have tagged George and Martha with the amalmanglation of GoMart.
Rhett and Scarlett from “Gone With The Wind” would be Scarhett.
Several decades ago, Prince Charles and Princess Diana may have been called Chardine but, as Diana became a larger star than Charles, they may have been re-christened by tabloids as Diales.
Already, by only the end of this column, I realize that the term amalmanglations is too long of a term for a process designed to shorten names by combining them. Perhaps, amalmanglations can be shortened to almangloes.
Dean Poling is an editor with The Valdosta Daily Times and editor of The Tifton Gazette.
