Loosely based on an old legend.
The people heard the warning. They heeded the warning.
Beware of the monsters in the water.
An urgent message.
The people lived near the water.
The water was their sustenance.
The water satiated their thirst.
It nourished their bodies through fish and watering their crops.
The water provided a place for exercise.
The water provided beauty to their eyes and rhythmic wonder for their ears and cool delight to their senses.
Beware the monsters in the water.
They took heed even though they did not like the message.
So, they shunned then drove out the messenger who delivered the warning. They harassed him and his family; they destroyed his livelihood and home. They broke his spirit and banished him.
They would not have to listen to him if he was gone. But even gone, the warning stayed with them.
They dammed up the water. Pushed it back and away from them until the people's land was dusty and dry. But still the monsters may come.
So, they built a wall between themselves and the water. The wall would keep the monsters out. The wall would keep them safe. The wall could not be penetrated.
Then they looked for monsters within the people. People who did not think like the people – the "real people." People who were different. People who would let the monsters in, or would conspire with the monsters, or who might harbor the monsters.
The people hounded those people. They demonized those people. They set up on those people individually and as groups. They hunted those people who were not "real people."
Then, the "real people" began looking at the other "real people" and though they admitted what they saw were all "real people" some of the "real people" were more "real" than others.
Some of the "real people" were so "real" that others were "less real" and if they were "less real" then were they "really real" in the first place?
It reached a point that the "really real" and the "less real" and those people who were not people warred with one another, until even within each group of people there were new subsets of each.
People against people against people until it was person against person against person.
They warred so mightily with one another that they ignored the rains. The rains fell and fell and fell. They ignored the water. The water rose and rose and rose until the water burst the dams.
The people did not see the cracks developing in their wall as the water pressure increased against its brick and mortar. They were too busy fighting among themselves.
Until, the water burst the wall. The water washed into the town, destroying what was left of the people's homes and buildings.
The people escaped to higher ground. They huddled together, watching the water rise.
They peered into the approaching water. The people could see the monsters in the water.
The people saw their faces in the water. The people saw their faces reflected back at them.
Beware the monsters in the water.
Dean Poling is an editor with The Valdosta Daily Times.
