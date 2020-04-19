Valdosta, GA (31601)

Today

Variable clouds with strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.