If emails could breathe, this one would have been out of breath.
And red-faced with agitation.
The writer was not happy with something in the newspaper so he launched into a screed. Which maybe boiled down to a columnist being the epitome of what’s wrong in the world.
He likely had some good points but instead of thinking about his points, I kept thinking, “Take a breath, before you have a stroke.” Had it been a child stammering like that in front of me, I’d have likely asked, “Wanna cookie?”
Emails need a drawer.
Emails, Facebook, social media, 24-hour news pundits, heck, even this column maybe, all of it needs a drawer.
Like a drawer in a desk.
Like people used to use when penning an angry letter. A place to put the letter before sending it, if ever sending it.
Put it in a drawer, let it cool, let the writer cool, then come back later and either rewrite it in a more rational mood. Or toss it in the trash and get on with the act of living.
Too often, any more, we see something we disagree with or dislike or find outrageous and we immediately scribble an angry or snide response.
Often the responder is so perturbed, he can’t get his words out fast enough. Words are misspelled, or left out, or misused. Sentences make no sense, if the words even resemble a sentence. Or all of that stuff is in order and the writer simply pens something mean or nasty or stupid, or some combination of this, that and the other.
Hit send or post or an arrow and it’s out there. Immediately. Immediate gratification. Signed, sealed and posted with your name on it.
And maybe it should be. Maybe the angry response is justified, even necessary.
But maybe it should have sat in a drawer overnight. Or at least an hour or two.
Sometimes, people have second thoughts. They delete their posts. But it’s likely too late. It would have been like sending an angry letter by mail in the past, waiting until the person receives the letter and opens it then walking into their home and taking back the angry letter. Maybe the receiver didn’t read it? Or if the letter vanished they might forget what it said or who sent it?
The letter, like the social media post, may be gone but the receiver won’t forget it or who sent it.
Several years ago, a buddy told me he had a temper.
He said he wrote letters that he felt said what needed to be said while he was at the peak of anger.
Back then, he had no format to send his message immediately. He had to fold the letter, find an envelope and stamp, address the envelope then go and post it in the mail.
Still, even with all of those stop-gaps to keep him from sending something written in anger, he placed the letter in a drawer for the night. He would return to it the next day then read the letter again when he was no longer angry.
If he felt the letter still expressed what he wanted to say, he sent it. If it was too angry or shared too much, he tore it up and threw it away. More often than not, he said he threw away the angry letter but he added writing the angry letter was cathartic. Like a cleansing of the soul, without causing him or others further harm.
Facebook, emails, all of it needs a drawer.
Or we need to mentally build one to place our angry, frustrated messages before sending.
That goes for me, too.
I read the long, belabored email sent my way, read it to its breathless, red-faced conclusion and responded with a simple “OK.”
That OK did not mean I agreed with the email. It was intended as the shortest response possible to an outraged message.
I could have used a drawer.
Dean Poling is an editor with The Valdosta Daily Times and editor of The Tifton Gazette.
