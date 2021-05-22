People can change.
Not everyone. But some can and do, change for the better.
The actions of a 17-year-old are not necessarily the actions of a 47-year-old. But, too often of late, when such past actions are revealed, society looks at the person as if the 47-year-old had committed them yesterday rather than a 17-year-old 30 years ago – at a time when societal norms were different.
Not necessarily right but at time when moral expectations were different.
For example, Thomas Jefferson seemed pretty woke for his day and age. He penned the Declaration. He advocated the rejection of monarchy in an age of kings and queens. He proposed a self-evident truth that all men are created equal – a concept that has changed the world, a promise that is unfulfilled but a promise that equality should be expected by all – in an age when most people were subjects rather than citizens.
But Jefferson owned human beings.
He seemed to realize slavery was morally corrupt but he did not change his practice of owning human beings. All evidence indicates Jefferson had children with one of his slaves.
Though he is tied to the promise of equality for all men and women, not just Americans but for all people everywhere, he could not break the tie of owning people.
The woke man of the 18th century seems abhorrent held up to the woke standards of the 21st century. How will the woke folks of today be viewed by the woke folks of the next generations?
How will the actions of even the supposedly most steadfast 17-year-olds today be viewed 30 or 40 years from now? And how culpable should they be held to the standards of the future?
We must allow for the concept of people to evolve, to become more.
Hard to believe now but paperback books of ethnic jokes were commonplace items on store shelves in the 1970s. The kid who owned those books and told those jokes is an adult these days who would never think of buying such a thing now or telling such a joke.
Still, even though the books were not out of the ordinary then, the revelation that a 50- or 60-year-old man owned them as a teenager would be considered a breach of social norms today. Does society toss that person aside because that man owned mass-marketed joke books as a kid 40 years ago?
Granted, some people never change. Some people devolve. There is bad and prejudice and moral compromise within all us, even within the most woke person's heart and past.
But there is also the opportunity to evolve, to transcend, to be redeemed. To learn, to grow, to improve.
In some places, there have been calls to "cancel" even Abraham Lincoln. A self-made man who continued to make himself throughout his life; arguably, he continued evolving up to the moment he was killed by an assassin's bullet.
Still, the man who debated against the spread of slavery, also said as president, "If I could save the Union without freeing any slave I would do it, and if I could save it by freeing all the slaves I would do it; and if I could save it by freeing some and leaving others alone I would also do that."
The man who proposed colonizing all of the slaves elsewhere is the same man who signed the Emancipation Proclamation to free the slaves then pushed for the 13th Amendment to include emancipation in the Constitution.
In Lincoln, as in the hearts of all of us, there is the possibility to evolve, to change, to rise to the ideal of our better angels.
W.E.B. DuBois wrote of Lincoln: "Abraham Lincoln was perhaps the greatest figure of the nineteenth century. Certainly of the five masters – Napoleon, Bismarck, Victoria, Browning and Lincoln, Lincoln is to me the most human and lovable. And I love him not because he was perfect but because he was not and yet triumphed. The world is full of illegitimate children. The world is full of folk whose taste was educated in the gutter. The world is full of people born hating and despising their fellows. To these I love to say: See this man. He was one of you and yet he became Abraham Lincoln.”
We must recognize that each of us can be more. And we must recognize in others that parts of each of our pasts are not the sum total of who we are today. We must not cancel the possibility of our better angels to the demons of the past.
Dean Poling is an editor with The Valdosta Daily Times and editor of The Tifton Gazette.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.