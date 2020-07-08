Charlie Daniels didn’t need to do phone interviews to promote his shows ... but he did.
Almost every time before his numerous shows at Wild Adventures Theme Park, I would schedule a phone interview with Daniels’ PR folks. The PR folks always told me to plan for about 10-15 minutes for the interview.
The first phone interview lasted more than an hour and I was the one who finally said, I have to get off the phone.
But when Charlie Daniels died this week at the age of 83, we didn’t lose just a popular country music star. South Georgia lost one of its own.
The man best known for “The Devil Went Down to Georgia” once lived in Valdosta.
He spent part of his childhood living and attending grade school here.
In a past interview with The Valdosta Daily Times, Daniels said, “You know, I used to live in Valdosta. We moved there at the end of the second World War. My dad got a job there and we stayed at the Daniel Ashley Hotel because there was a housing shortage at the time.
“I remember it well because the day we arrived, World War II ended and everyone was in the streets celebrating.”
Daniels was born Charles E. Daniels on Oct. 28, 1936, the son of William Carlton Daniels and LaRue Hammonds Daniels.
William Daniels was in the timber industry and, in Charlie Daniels’ biographies, William is often referred to as a lumberjack, which would make him right at home in the timberlands of South Georgia.
In the mid-1940s, it was not uncommon for people to live at the Daniel Ashley Hotel, which still stands in Downtown Valdosta as the Ashley House, an apartment building on the corner of Hill Avenue and Ashley Street.
Given that World War II ended in 1945, Charlie Daniels would have been about 8 years old when his family moved to Valdosta, one of many stops already with more to come related to his father’s work.
In past interviews, Daniels recalled attending part of first and second grades in Valdosta, but he didn’t recall the name of the school. He recalled moving out of the hotel eventually and moving into a house, but he didn’t recall the name of the street.
He recalled being invited to someone’s house while still living in the Daniel Ashley and having homemade biscuits. After eating restaurant food for several weeks, those homemade biscuits made an impression on the young Daniels, one that lasted for decades.
Otherwise, his memories of living in Valdosta were vague.
“It was a pretty long time ago,” Daniels said several years ago. “It’s hard to look back and remember everything from when I was 8.”
He wrote about living in Valdosta in his 2017 memoir “Never Look at the Empty Seats.” In the book, he wrote the war ended after they arrived in Valdosta.
One of the funny things about my first phone interview, he never mentioned living in Valdosta. He mentioned it in passing in the third or fourth phone interview.
Charlie Daniels was also a friend to the area, especially Wild Adventures where he played so many times. There’s the story of his first visit many years ago. The park was awash with a storm: rain, thunder and lightning, back in the years when the park’s show venue was almost completely outdoors.
With lightning all around, Daniels said he wouldn’t take the stage and endanger his band; he noted accurately, too, that given the weather, there would be few fans attending.
Though many musicians would charge their fee, or at least a portion of it, rain or no rain, the story goes that Charlie Daniels didn’t charge the park and re-scheduled the concert for a later date.
Charlie Daniels didn’t have to do that, either. But he supposedly did. A generous man in time, wealth and spirit.
Dean Poling is an editor with The Valdosta Daily Times.
