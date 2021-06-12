She was sitting on a curb on a stretch of sidewalk across from a business but surrounded mostly by a wide open field and woods.
Taking this route regularly, I often see other people walking but couldn't recall seeing someone sitting on the sidewalk. Hot day, is she resting? Checking her phone? Hurt? In trouble? Several thoughts went through my mind as I approached.
Nope. She was waiting on a ride.
A ride from Valdosta On-Demand.
Before I could reach her, one of the already familiar dark-blue-and-yellow vehicles pulled up alongside her. She rose from the sidewalk and got into the car. And she was gone by the time I reached the spot where she had been sitting.
If you haven't seen the Valdosta On-Demand vehicles around town then my guess would be you're not getting out of the house enough.
The seven-vehicle fleet goes where it's needed from 6 a.m.-9 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. For a couple of bucks, a person can get to work, church, go out to eat, etc. Like catching a bus except rather than waiting for a bus at a designated bus stop to make a scheduled stop, a person waits for the ride he's requested via the Valdosta On-Demand app.
And people apparently need the blue-and-yellow vehicles to go everywhere in town.
I've seen them in front of churches, restaurants, grocery stores, various businesses, on almost every street almost every time I drive somewhere. One week, I was behind one three out of five days every day traveling north on Ashley Street.
Usually, I see more than one per trip while traveling around town.
You probably do, too.
The City of Valdosta kicked off the on-demand public transportation service a little more than a month ago. The regular sighting of these vehicles since speaks to the real need they cover.
A lot of people need an inexpensive ride to places they not only need to go – like work, church, the grocery store, the pharmacy – but places they want to go – a restaurant, the movie theatre, shopping, a visit to a friend.
For years, people have heard about the need for public transportation in Valdosta. The constant sight of the Valdosta On-Demand vehicles moving throughout town and picking up and dropping off people in so many places bears daily witness to the greatness of that need.
For people who do not have cars or trucks, it fills an immediate need. And it's there for people who do not know they may need it.
Car being serviced, broken down or being repaired? You've got a ride.
Walking on a 90-plus degree day and realize it's just a little too warm to take another step? You've got a ride.
Given the heat lately, I may need to remember that last one while on my walks.
Dean Poling is an editor with The Valdosta Daily Times and editor of The Tifton Gazette.

