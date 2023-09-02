It’s tempting to ask, Why us?
Why now?
Why me?
Why Hurricane Idalia?
Why South Georgia?
Why no power?
Why aren’t things opening faster?
Why do they have power and I don’t?
Why has the storm affected everything?
Why do we have to wait?
Why?
That’s really the question, isn’t it?
Why?
People have been asking that question forever.
Why do the young have to die?
Why do people get sick?
Why are there accidents?
Why do any of us have to die?
Why now?
Why me?
Why?
Sometimes, we ask the question alone or within our families – a personal inconvenience, a personal tragedy.
Sometimes, we ask it as a community, a region, a state, a nation, a world, when tragedies and inconveniences coalesce on a massive scale.
Why?
London residents asked it during the Blitz.
Americans asked it during the Great Depression.
They asked it again following the bombing of Pearl Harbor.
We all asked it during the pandemic.
The world has asked it through past pandemics, economic collapses, world wars and massive storms.
Why?
People have asked it when Vesuvius erupted, when hurricanes slam into shores, when tornadoes strike, when fires ravage forests and homes, when planes go down, when, when, when ...
Why? Why? Why?
We asked it when planes slammed into the Twin Towers.
In the months after the 9/11 attacks, “The Lord of the Rings: Fellowship of the Ring” was released as a movie. The era seemed suitable for a film adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien’s epic tale of good versus evil.
But there is a moment in the film that is relevant not just to the months after 9/11, or even to the hurricane aftermath we face now. It is a timeless message.
Assigned to carry the ring, the young hobbit Frodo doubts and fears his task. He tells the wizard Gandalf that he wishes this burden never passed to him.
He wishes he never lived to see such horrible times. Sound familiar?
In response, Gandalf says, “So do all who live to see such times but that is not for them to decide. All you have to decide is what to do with the time that is given to you.”
We can ask why all day long but we should not expect an answer.
Rather, we should do our best to use the time we are given to be our best.
Perhaps, we should spend less time asking why me, and instead ask, how can I help?
It is a question with many answers and those answers will be what carries us forward.
Dean Poling has been an editor and a reporter with The Valdosta Daily Times for the past 34 years and served as the editor of The Tifton Gazette for the past three years.
