On Monday, January 13, 2020 the Georgia General Assembly convened for the first day of legislative session. Let me begin by saying how excited and eager I am to begin another session under the gold dome. This session has already been very busy with budget hearings, committee meetings, and even visits with constituents. I look forward to continuing to serve the needs of my constituents in the days ahead.
Passed Legislation
House Resolution 326 - Recognizing Mr. Roger C. Dill and dedicating a GDOT building in his honor.
Passed by House on February 5, 2020
House Resolution 326 recognizes Mr. Roger C. Dill by dedicating a Georgia Department of Transportation building in his honor. The newly constructed district office building for the Georgia Department of Transportation, located in Tift County, is dedicated as the “Roger C. Dill District Office.” Mr. Dill diligently and conscientiously devoted innumerable hours of his time, talents, and energy toward the betterment of his community and state as evidenced dramatically by his superlative service with the Georgia Department of Transportation for 23 years, where he contributed to numerous projects, including the construction of Interstate 75.
To read more on this legislation, please follow this link: http://www.legis.ga.gov/Legislation/en-US/display/20192020/HR/326
House Bill 276 - Taxation on Marketplace Facilitators: Passed by House and Senate, Signed by Governor on January 30, 2020
The measure, House Bill 276, would require sales taxes to be collected in Georgia on so-called “marketplace facilitators” that allow third-party companies to conduct business on their websites. This change in law is expected to increase sales tax collection by hundreds of millions of dollars and level the playing field by putting taxation of internet sales the same as brick and mortar stores.
To read more on this legislation, please follow this link: http://www.legis.ga.gov/legislation/en-US/Display/20192020/HB/276
Budget
Throughout the last few weeks, the Appropriation Committees met to hear from agency heads regarding the 2020 Amended Fiscal Year Budget, and the 2021 Fiscal Year Budget. Additionally, we have heard from Governor Kemp, our state’s fiscal economist, Dr. Jeffery Dorfman, the Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget, House and Senate Budget and Research Offices, and many others, all about budgetary issues and plans.
Where Georgia’s Economy Currently Stands:
Georgia currently has record employment and the lowest recorded unemployment rate in state history. Over 70% of new plant openings in the state of Georgia are located outside of metro Atlanta, which is helping create jobs and strengthen local economies throughout rural Georgia. Georgia has been named the #1 state in which to do business for the seventh year in a row.
Budget Wrap-up:
As we continue to work through budgetary matters, please rest assured that I am continuing to work tirelessly alongside my colleagues throughout the next few weeks to make certain that your tax dollars are being used efficiently, and to ensure that the state is prioritizing essential programs within state government.
Unclaimed Property:
Do you have money in the State of Georgia you are unaware about?
What is Unclaimed Property? Unclaimed property refers to accounts held by financial institutions and other businesses who have lost contact with their owner of record. Unclaimed property includes, but is not limited to: wages, savings accounts, customer refunds, accounts payable, insurance payments, shares of stock, escrow funds, royalties and contents from safe deposit boxes. Most property is reported to the Georgia Department of Revenue Unclaimed Property program after five years of inactivity.
How does property become unclaimed? Property becomes abandoned when an entity has held the property for an apparent owner and has not had any contact with the owner for a specific period time as set by statute. All private companies (including banks and insurance companies) as well as all Governmental Agencies have a duty to report abandoned property to the Georgia Department of Revenue. Once the property is reported to the Unclaimed Property Program it becomes “unclaimed property”.
Do you have unclaimed property in the State of Georgia? If you live in Berrien, Cook, or Tift County, check today by clicking the buttons below or by visiting the following website: https://gaclaims.unclaimedproperty.com/en/Property/SearchIndex
Penny Houston, Georgia State Representative - District 170
