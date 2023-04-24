Twenty-two games into the season, the Atlanta Braves are six games above .500, have one of the best records in the National League at 14-8 and feature a potential MVP candidate in Ronald Acuna Jr. and potential Cy Young candidate in Spencer Strider.
It has been a great start to the season and should provide optimism and positive vibes for Braves fans that this could be another memorable year. Then reality sets in; the team has only played 13% of its games. There is a lot of baseball left to play.
For all the good the Braves have done, and there’s been plenty over the course of the first month, there have been moments of vulnerability. The team has not been as dominant against the elite teams in the majors. The Braves concluded their season series with the San Diego Padres by winning two of three on the road but still finished 3-3 against the Padres in the season series. Atlanta just finished a series with the Houston Astros and were swept by the defending champions.
As good as certain players have been so far, others have been terrible and so has the health status of some key contributors.
The most notable struggles belong to designated hitter/outfielder Marcell Ozuna. He recorded just four hits in his first 48 at-bats with just two RBIs. Reliever Jesse Chavez had been strong so far but was smoked for three hits and three runs against the Astros in Friday’s 6-4 loss. A.J. Minter followed that by allowing two hits and two runs against the Astros. Minter was then lit up for another three hits and three runs in an inning on Sunday afternoon.
The bullpen is a question mark and likely will continue to be until closer Raisel Iglesias returns from injury; which brings me to the team’s health status.
Injuries have been the story of this early season for the Braves. Included in that list of injured Braves is starting shortstop Orlando Arcia. He is still sidelined with a microfracture in his left wrist. He was batting .333 with 10 runs scored, so the Braves could use his offensive output.
There’s a lot to like about this team, especially once the star players fully return from injury and get their groove back. This includes Max Fried, Kyle Wright and hopefully soon, Michael Harris II. Thankfully, this is not like last year when the New York Mets nearly ran away with the division. The Braves are tied for the division lead heading into Monday’s game.
A healthier roster will go a long way in helping this year’s squad duplicate April’s success. That and more production from Ozuna, or just seeing him not play at all.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.