As it turns out, ostriches do not really bury their heads in the sand.
For a writer, that is a real shame because it makes for great metaphors.
When people won’t accept reality, we say they are burying their heads in the sand.
When people refuse to consider opposing points of view, we say they are burying their heads in the sand.
When people won’t deal with an obstacle or an issue, we say they are burying their heads in the sand.
The myth is that when an ostrich is threatened by a predator rather than a natural fight or flight instinct the world’s largest bird simply buries its head in the desert sands to avoid detection.
You know, like when you were a child and you were convinced that if you shut your own eyes that your parents, siblings or playmates could not see you — you were suddenly, magically, invisible. But, of course, it wasn’t true. Everyone still saw you.
If you think about it, if an ostrich buried its head in the sand, it would suffocate and die.
Ostriches have little bitty heads.
They have great big bodies.
From a distance, if they are digging for food, or burying their eggs, it may appear their tiny little heads are buried, but they are not.
It is a myth.
It seems that when an ostrich is threatened it does one of the things ostriches do best.
It runs.
And it runs fast.
While those big, awkward-looking birds cannot fly, they can run at clips up to 40 miles per hour.
There are times the original Big Bird will attempt to “play dead,” or perhaps more accurately play like it is a bush, by crouching down, lowering its tiny head and remaining motionless until the threat has passed.
Maybe from a distance it looked to onlookers as if its head was buried.
It was not.
Burying one’s head, ignoring the facts, avoiding the truth, refusing to accept reality does not work for ostriches, and it will not work for us.
Pretending like a problem does not exist, does not make it go away.
Generally, it just makes it worse.
It just doesn’t work that way — ask an ostrich.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.