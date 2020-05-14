On sheltering-in-place

Over the past few weeks, we have all expanded our vocabularies to include unfamiliar words or phrases that perhaps, some of us had never used before. Some of which have become part of our vernacular, such as “pandemic,” “social distancing,” and “shelter-in-place,” to name a few.
The phrase “shelter-in-place” is used as a broadcast emergency warning with the code SPW, and it technically means — “to seek safety within the building one already occupies, rather than to evacuate the area or seek a community emergency shelter.”
The American Red Cross says, “the warning is issued when ‘chemical, biological, or radiological contaminants may be released accidentally or intentionally into the environment’ and residents should…take refuge...” https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Shelter-in-place
According to one journalist, we first see the “shelter-in-place” phrase in the 1970s. This same journalist wrote, “Andrew Cuomo…The governor raged against ‘shelter in place’ in favor of ‘stay at home,” and said, ‘Words matter’ was Cuomo’s press-conference point…’ ‘Words will save lives.’” https://www.motherjones.com/coronavirus-updates/2020/03/what-does-shelter-in-place-mean/
I propose that the concept of “sheltering-in-place” goes back much further than the 1970s.
In the Bible, we read, “Whoever dwells in the shelter of the Most High, will rest in the shadow of the Almighty. I will say of the Lord, ‘He is my refuge and my fortress, my God, in whom I trust.’” [Psalm 91:1-2] To “dwell” means to abide, to reside, to stay and the word “shelter” can mean tower, shield and refuge.
We may be in the midst of a “pandemic,” but it did not take God by surprise. The Bible says He is sovereign [Colossians 1:16-17]. We may be forced to practice “social distancing” from our family and friends, “But there is a friend who sticks closer than a brother.” [Proverbs 18:24]
A community emergency shelter may protect us momentarily from chemical, biological, or radiological contaminants, but there is something even more pervasive and life-threatening than those — the contaminant of sin.
New York Governor Cuomo said, “words will save lives…,” and he is right, but it is a different kind of Word that ultimately saves lives. The Bible says that Jesus was and is the living Word of God. [John 1:1-5] “For God so loved the world that He gave His one and only Son, that whoever believes in Him shall not perish but have eternal life.” [John 3:16] Jesus said, “I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through Me.” [John 14:6]
There is a shelter in place for anyone who would seek refuge within, and His name is Jesus. The Bible says that Jesus is our refuge, our shelter, our strong tower. “The name of the Lord is a strong tower; the righteous run to it and are safe.” [Proverbs 18:10]
There is no worldly emergency shelter that can deliver us from the contaminant of sin. The Apostle Peter, when preaching to the leaders of the Jews about Jesus Christ, said, “Salvation is found in no one else, for there is no other name under heaven given to mankind by which we must be saved.” [Acts 4:12]
If shelter-in-place means, “to seek safety within the building one already occupies…”, as followers of Jesus, we are already safe because of the One who occupies us. [1 Corinthians 3:16]
However, Jesus stands with the door open to His shelter and invites all who would seek refuge in Him to come. He says, “Come to me, all you who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest.” [Matthew 11:28]
The wonderful thing about the shelter of Jesus is that in Him, there is a shortage of nothing, you can go to Him without breaking any stay-at-home mandates, masks and gloves are not required and social-distancing is not in His vocabulary.
Lisa Hannan lives in Valdosta with her husband, attorney Miles Hannan, who has been practicing law in Valdosta for more than 30 years. She has a B.S. in psychology from Valdosta State University. You can find her at www.lisahannan.org.
