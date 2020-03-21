The Bible (KJV) says, “And the disciples were called Christians first in Antioch” (Acts 11: 26).
The name Christian, of course, is derived from Christ. By giving the disciples, the early church, this name “Christian” was a recognition of the fact that “the Way” (Acts 9: 2, 16: 17, 18: 25, 19: 9, 23, 24:14, 22), was something more than another Jewish sect. The form of the word “Christian,” is Latin, and so may have originated in the Latin-speaking court of the Roman governor. In 64 A.D. according to Tacitus, the name was in common use among the people of Rome. In the 2nd century, a corrupted form, “Chrestians,” meaning “the good people” was sometimes used. The word “Christian” is formed with the Latin suffix ‘-ian’ which designates “follower or partisan of.” The name Christian simply means the people who follow Christ.
Recently a study was done on Christianity. This study came up with three categories of religious people as far as Christendom is concerned. According to this study there are non-Christians, Christians, and non-practicing Christians.
The first two categories I accept and understand, because according to the Bible there are only two categories, — saved and lost.
According to the Bible, regardless of race, language, gender, nationality, or skin color everyone is either saved or lost. Everyone has either repented of their sins before God and put their faith in Jesus Christ and His finished work of redemption at Calvary and are on their way to Heaven or they have refused to repent and accept Christ as their Savior and are on their way to Hell.
The third category was not a surprise. There are many who profess Christ but do not possess Christ. Many who bear the name Christ but do not bear any likeness to Him.
How can anyone actually be a non-practicing Christian, when the very name Christian means someone who knows Christ and is putting into practice publicly, the teachings of Christ?
The non-practicing Christians are not Christians at all. They’re religious but lost. They might be church members. They’re monotheists like the devils and believe there’s only one true and living God (Jms. 2: 19), but they’ve never been saved and become a new creature in Christ Jesus (2 Cor. 5: 17). All Christians bear some spiritual fruit whereby the world judges them to be Christians (Mt.12: 33, 13: 8). If there is no fruit, or no works of righteousness, no public display of holiness that identifies us with Christ, whereby we are justified before the world, then our faith is dead and we are still lost in our sins (Jms. 2: 14-20). There is really no such thing as a non-practicing Christian. A true Christian believes the Word of God and will put it into practice in their life.
James H. Cagle is a resident of Nashville, Ga.
