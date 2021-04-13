NOLL: Republicans wage war on reality

Before some of my fellow citizens decide to join the GOP’s culture war on companies like Coke, Delta, Merck, Citibank, UPS, and others and stop watching baseball because the MLB decided to move its all-star game to a state that takes democratic principles more seriously, I have a simple question:
Do you honestly believe there would be legislation like SB 202 if the outcome of the last election was different?
It is almost funny that whatever 2020 GOP candidate was able to win his or her seat in either a state or the national election seems to live in a universe where no significant voter fraud existed. Yet those who lost their bid for a seat in the House or Senate appear to live in a parallel universe where elections were “rigged.”
Have we already forgotten what happened on Jan. 6 in Washington, D.C., when a mob of Proud Boys and MAGA fanatics, encouraged by Trump and unwilling to accept election results, stormed the Capitol, injured and even killed people in its path, and desecrated one of the most important icons of our democracy?
Let us be clear on this, even if some of you may not like it: Joe Biden won the election with more than 81 million votes and he did so fair and square.
More than 60 lawsuits were filed across the nation on behalf of President Trump, contesting election processes and vote counts, and all of them were lost.
As I wrote in a column last December (“On Confronting Trump’s Demagoguery”) Christopher Krebs, former Director for Cybersecurity, stated that the 2020 election was one of the most secure our nation had ever seen, which was confirmed by other national security agencies, by former US Attorney General Barr, by Georgia’s Secretary of State, and by recount after recount.
In short, there was no significant election fraud and the kind of fraud that would require, say, new voter ID laws (i.e. people attempting to vote as someone else) is basically non-existent.
Yet, the GOP’s trumpification has gone so far that it is now at war with reality (democracy?) so that a once “Grand Old Party” has become an entity that neither Abraham Lincoln, nor Theodore Roosevelt, nor Ronald Reagan would recognize.
While some misrepresented parts of SB 202, the 98-page-long bill clearly contains sections that have one purpose and one purpose alone: to make it more difficult to vote and particularly in districts that are predominantly Democratic.
For instance, new voter ID requirements for absentee ballots have become stricter, the period for absentee voting has been significantly reduced, and automatic mailing of absentee ballot applications to registered voters has been made illegal.
Why? Because absentee ballots favored Biden.
Drop boxes for mail-in ballots have also been moved inside, so voters can no longer drop their ballots off in the evening hours or during times when a government building, like a board of elections, is closed. Moreover, while in the last election 94 drop boxes were made available in Fulton, Cobb, DeKalb and Gwinnett counties (i.e. metropolitan Atlanta, which is heavily Democratic) their numbers have been significantly reduced.
SB 202 also makes it more difficult to vote if you go to the wrong polling place. According to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, more than 214 voting precincts in Georgia were closed between 2012-18, which not only disenfranchised voters but also created confusion. Thus, quite a few voters ended up at the wrong polling place, but until recently they were able to use provisional ballots. Now they have to go to their correct precincts to vote.
Why? As with absentee ballots, provisional ballots favored Biden in the 2020 election.
Our problem is not “election integrity,” as Trumpists like Gov. Kemp want to make us believe, but political integrity. Hence a former secretary of state, who saw no issues in overseeing his own election for governor in 2018, signed into law SB 202 behind a smokescreen of “voter fraud” which was created by Georgia’s GOP to undermine our state’s democratic processes – because they did not like the outcome of an election.
Dr. Michael G. Noll is with the Valdosta Coalition for Peace and Justice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.