NOLL: On obstruction and hypocrisy

To say that we live in unprecedented times is an understatement.
According to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine and countless other reliable sources, more than 10 million people in the U.S. have contracted COVID-19 and almost a quarter-million have died from it.
No other nation has seen such a staggering number of cases or casualties.
Yet there are those who still call this fake news and refuse to wear masks?
If any of the COVID-19 doubters had an iota of common sense, they would know that in matters of health it is better to follow the advice of a scientist than a politician.
Talking about iota, the ninth letter of the Greek alphabet, we may soon see the formation of another tropical storm. The year 2020 has been the busiest Atlantic hurricane season on record and we still have two weeks to go.
Meanwhile, polar regions continue to warm up, our global snow and ice cover is rapidly shrinking, and a chunk of ice the size of Delaware, once attached to the Antarctic ice shelf, is adrift in the South Atlantic Ocean.
If you add rising seawater levels and record-breaking wildfires, droughts and floods to this equation, there can be no doubt that global climate change is real.
Yet there are those who would rather believe Trump and QAnon than our climate scientists.
We also seem to have a GOP leadership that happily welcomes its newest members to the U.S. House and Senate because they were “duly elected.”
Yet they doubt the election results regarding our President-elect, Joe Biden?
If this was only about one state and a few hundred votes, as was the case in 2000 when George W. Bush won Florida by only 537 votes, one may understand that the GOP would pursue all its options.
But this is not the year 2000, there is not a shred of evidence for any significant voter fraud, Joe Biden has a substantial lead in the popular vote and the electoral college, and recounts rarely change election outcomes and most certainly not when a candidate is ahead by tens of thousands of votes in more than one state.
The GOP’s latest political circus is now focusing on Georgia. We just witnessed the extraordinary step of David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler calling for Brad Raffensperger’s resignation. Leaving aside for a minute that he is a fellow Republican and our duly elected secretary of state, wasn’t he the same person who oversaw Georgia’s primary disaster earlier this year, yet both Loeffler and Purdue remained mute at the time?
As I wrote in a column on Feb. 1, 2020, “come November, the American people have a chance to show the world that the truth and right still matter in this nation” and the American people have spoken.
Joe Biden has received more votes than any other presidential candidate in U.S. history (77 million) and even without Georgia, he has a significant lead in the electoral college.
Not accepting this truth is embarrassing, it is dangerous and it further undermines whatever civility is left in our society.
Dr. Michael G. Noll is a Valdosta resident.
