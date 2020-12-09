NOLL: On confronting Trump’s demagoguery

There are times when you keep pinching yourself, hoping to wake up from a nightmare, but eventually you must realize that this is reality – utterly bizarre and uncanny.
Generations down the road will look at the era of Trumpism with bewilderment and U.S. history books will speak of it as one of the worst examples of demagoguery, right in line with the McCarthyism of the 1950s.
As you reflect on our current situation, you cannot help it but wonder why so many people have completely lost their minds.
Do they not see the distortions, lies and recklessness of a leader who has no sense of shame? Is there no limit to the cognitive dissonance of Trump’s enablers?
As a German native, I have a keen sense of Germany’s political culture in the 1920s and, like the current spectacle in the U.S., it provides an important insight: even the most educated can be made to believe the absurd.
The problem is that, as Voltaire put it, those “who believe absurdities will commit atrocities.” We may not have reached that last stage yet, but we are too close for comfort to it.
Despite Trump’s repeated allegations of voter fraud, there is no proof for it.
Christopher Krebs, the former director for cybersecurity, stated shortly after Nov. 3 that the 2020 election was one of the most secure our nation has seen. This was confirmed by other national security agencies, by U.S. Attorney General Barr and by recount after recount.
We had two recounts in Georgia: one was a manual recount (or audit) initiated by Georgia’s Secretary of State Raffensperger, the other a machine recount initiated by Trump’s campaign lawyers. Both recounts confirmed without a shadow of doubt that Biden won.
Still, there are some who do not believe the results.
If you are one of them, know this about the manual recount in Lowndes County: poll workers at our board of elections looked at 46,375 ballots, one by one, while poll watchers from both parties carefully observed them.
If these were regular ballots, this was fairly simple as you looked at printouts from computer terminals where people made their choices. These printouts not only display a QR code (which can be read by scanners) but they also show the actual names of the candidates voters wanted to see elected.
If the ballots were absentee or mail-in ballots, the recount was also done by poll workers, one ballot at a time, and if needed with the help of a vote-review panel consisting of a representative of the Republican Party, the Democratic Party and the board of elections; 99.99% of the time the intent of a voter was easily determined.
When the manual recount was done, election results were confirmed, as was the security of our electoral system. The same was true for the machine recount that followed soon thereafter. In the end, 2 plus 2 still equals 4.
The truth matters.
Yet despite all this, only 26 congressional Republicans acknowledge a Biden win. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler are, of course, not among them.
Led by Trump’s shameless discourse, this refusal by Perdue and Loeffler to state the obvious not only undermines our democratic institutions and potentially incites violence, but it also shows the lack of integrity of Perdue and Loeffler as they are afraid of a backlash from Trumpists should they not toe the line with their Führer.
Have they no sense of shame? No integrity?
I fear not, and their attempts to scare everyone with the absurd idea of a socialist threat, should Ossoff and Warnock get elected, is an unsettling echo of the demagoguery we have seen in the 1950s.
Dr. Michael G. Noll is a resident of Valdosta.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.