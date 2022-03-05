NOLL: Of Putin, Ukraine and us

Let’s be crystal clear: Vladimir Putin, who seems to increasingly emulate the ideology of Josef Stalin, must be held accountable for his current actions, preferably at the International Court of Justice in The Hague.
However, no matter what geopolitical conflict you look at, I have yet to encounter one where any one side is completely innocent, even if the carnage that unfolds on our TV screens makes it difficult to see this.
“We,” whoever “we” are, typically have ulterior motives when we get involved. Without such motives, we are less willing to help, if we help at all. Hence, an international community looked the other way when the Rwandan genocide occurred in 1994, just as it did when we saw the Darfur crisis unfold in 2003.
Does anyone really believe that we, the West, would make much of a fuss if Vladimir Putin had invaded a Central Asian country, particularly if that country was neither an important wheat producer nor instrumental regarding a fossil fuel industry and its pipeline networks?
On Feb. 21, The New York Times published an insightful column by Thomas Friedman (“This Is Putin’s War. But America and NATO Aren’t Innocent Bystanders.”) which outlined the West’s miscalculation regarding the expansion of NATO, a miscalculation that has now come to haunt us.
Friedman quotes Bill Perry (Secretary of Defense under Bill Clinton) in his column: “In the last few years, most of the blame can be pointed at the actions that Putin has taken. But in the early years I have to say that the United States deserves much of the blame. Our first action that really set us off in a bad direction was when NATO started to expand, bringing in Eastern European nations, some of them bordering Russia.
"At that time, we were working closely with Russia and they were beginning to get used to the idea that NATO could be a friend rather than an enemy … but they were very uncomfortable about having NATO right up on their border and they made a strong appeal for us not to go ahead with that.”
The question remains, whether there ever was a promise made to Gorbachev that NATO would not expand to the East. As Mike Ekell from Radio Free Europe wrote last year (“Did The West Promise Moscow That NATO Would Not Expand? Well, It's Complicated.”) there is no clear “yes” or “no” to this question.
However, you do not have to be a rocket scientist to understand that Russia, no matter its leader, may have issues with such an expansion, just as we would if an opposing military alliance opened shop in our backyard.
It appears that in the context of the Ukrainian crisis most Americans agree that sovereign nations have a right to decide who may or may not be their partners (economically and militarily speaking) and ask for protection if they are attacked. I wholeheartedly agree.
But what would happen if, say, Venezuela, which has the largest oil reserves on our planet, decided to closely work with Russia, economically and militarily speaking?
Would we respect the decision of Venezuelans to do so?
If our geopolitical past is any indication (Argentina, Chile, and Guatemala come to mind), we care little about the rights of sovereign nations when they do not align with our "interests."
If these Latin American conflicts seem too long ago (and, of course, they took place during the Cold War), one can also look at Gulf War II (2003-11). First, it was about 9/11 (a lie, because there was no connection between Saddam Hussein and Osama Bin Laden). Then, it was about weapons of mass destruction (another lie, because UNSCOM made sure that Iraq no longer posed a threat). Finally, it was about bringing democracy to Iraq (we all know how that went).
In the end, though, it was always about oil.
Of course, there are now those who believe that the U.S. has become energy independent as we increased our oil production in recent years to such a degree that we are ranked first in the world (Russia is ranked 2nd). The problem is, we are only ranked 11th regarding oil reserves (Russia is ranked eighth) so that we will run out of oil before others do. What then?
The way I see it, the West miscalculated when it decided to expand NATO to Russia’s borders, just as Putin is now finding out that the invasion of Ukraine was a big mistake. The package of sanctions in place against Russia goes well beyond anything we have ever seen on our planet but will it be enough?
Did Putin expect the West would repeat its meaningless sanctions of 2014 when he invaded and annexed the Crimean Peninsula? Is he calculating that after a standoff he will at least get the eastern portion of Ukraine? How far is he willing to go now that he has also put his nuclear forces on alert? And how much more suffering will we see in Ukraine before this nightmare comes to an end?
Since some elements on the far right in the U.S. continue to be pro-Putin, which by itself tells you how crazy our times are, let me state this one more time: Vladimir Putin must be held accountable for his current actions, but, as Thomas Friedman put it, we are not innocent bystanders in this conflict.
Dr. Michael G. Noll is a Valdosta resident and a member of The Valdosta Daily Times editorial board.
