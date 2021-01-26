NOLL: Of carnage and redemption

Valdosta, GA (31601)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Areas of patchy fog. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.