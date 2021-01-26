NOLL: Of carnage and redemption

Four long years of constant lies, of boundless insults, of sowing seeds of division, fear and hatred, and of defiling the highest office in our country have finally come to an end.
But the carnage the 45th President created will be with us for years to come, too many of his followers still refuse to accept the validity of the 2020 election and some of them even try to explain away the recent insurrection at our Capitol.
Like countless fellow citizens, I was glued to the television as I watched in horror the events of Jan. 6.
Since my arrival in the U.S., only one event compares to the shock I experienced when I saw a mob ransack our Capitol: the 9/11 attacks.
But this time, it was not a terrorist attack carried out by foreigners. This time it was domestic terrorism, carried out from within.
The events of Charlottesville in 2017, when Trump saw “fine people” on both sides, was only prologue.
The same can be said about comments he made during a presidential debate in September 2020, when he told white supremacists to “stand back and stand by.”
It is important to understand, though, that “Trump didn’t make America racist” as a meme I recently saw stated, “he made the racists comfortable enough to show their faces in public.”
At a gathering of Trump supporters on Jan. 6, not far from the Capitol, speakers like Rudy Giuliani fired up the crowd by repeating lies of a stolen election and by suggesting “trial by combat.” Once Trump took the stage, he repeated these sentiments and said that “we will never give up, we will never concede … you don’t concede when there’s theft involved … so, we’re going to … walk down Pennsylvania Avenue … and we’re going to the Capitol and we’re … going to try and give our Republicans, the weak ones, … the kind of pride and boldness that they need to take back our country.”
Pride and boldness? How about integrity and morality?
And so Trump supporters marched down Pennsylvania Avenue, led by extreme elements from the right, and they almost succeeded in their insurrection. If you have the nerve to watch all the video footage from Jan. 6, which is available online, you know just how close we came to something much worse.
Just as the mob was able to storm and defile our Capitol and kick and beat police officers, killing one of them, what if they had gotten their hands on those ready to confirm that Biden won the Presidency?
A mob, once unleashed, is hard to stop and as it enters a blood rage it is ready to “get them,” to “kill them,” whoever they are. The question is, how will we, as a nation, recover from these events and the legacy of a President who provoked them?
How can we even begin, now that Joe Biden sits in the White House, when GOP members across the nation still maintain that there is something wrong with our electoral system, without having a shred of evidence? Worse yet, some of them, like the Georgia representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, are proud QAnon supporters.
If the truth does not matter, if right does not matter, if principles we claim to uphold no longer matter, where does this leave us? Where does this leave the GOP?
If we truly “Back the Blue” everyone should have been outraged about what happened on Jan. 6, yet such outrage cannot be found in some parts of our political spectrum.
Likewise, there are those who claim to be “pro-life,” yet they refuse to wear masks, to consider common sense gun regulations, to make affordable health care a human right, to “feed the hungry,” to “clothe the naked,” etc.
I do not know if the GOP will ever be able to recover from Trump’s reign and to reclaim the values the party of Lincoln once stood for. But I hope it will, ushering in the longed-for return to stability, civility and cooperation.
Such a recovery, though, will take courage, integrity and selfless leadership.
As Amanda Gorman put it in her powerful poem at Joe Biden’s inauguration: “When (the) day comes we step out of the shade, aflame and unafraid. The new dawn blooms as we free it. For there is always light, if only we’re brave enough to see it. If only we’re brave enough to be it.”
If only we are brave enough.
Dr. Michael G. Noll is a resident of Valdosta.
