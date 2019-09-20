NOLL: Crisis of our times: Climate change

“Don’t you see?”
“What on Earth are you doing?”
As a geoscientist, I can literally hear the voices of future generations asking us these questions. Similar questions will echo from every corner of our planet this month, as millions of people, young and old, take to the streets to demand transformative action, to address our global climate crisis. And this is not just about climate.
We are also in the middle of mass extinction. There have been five times when natural catastrophes in our planet’s history led to the demise of countless species. The last time this happened, was at the end of the Cretaceous Period, when about 75 percent of all species went extinct. What’s different this time is that the current mass extinction, which some describe as biological annihilation, is caused by us. We are now living in the age of the “Anthropocene,” the first time in our planet’s history, when human activity is the dominant influence on the environment.
Not volcano eruptions. Not meteorite impacts. Not natural fluctuations of climate. Us.
The crazy thing is that we have known about the makings of man-made climate change for some time. Alexander von Humboldt already described its beginnings two centuries ago. In the early 20th century, the first newspaper articles appeared, correlating the burning of fossil fuels with climate change.
Then in the 1970s, scientists, working for Exxon Mobil, confirmed that we had a problem. Realizing though that such knowledge, should it ever surface, would undermine its very existence, Exxon Mobil, and other members of a global fossil-fuel industry, invested millions of dollars in a misinformation campaign to cast doubt on well-established science.
This misinformation campaign has continued until today, happily supported by right-wing think tanks like the American Enterprise Institute.
You see, in the end it makes no difference if we are talking about a pharmaceutical industry, an agricultural industry, a gun industry or a fossil-fuel industry. The only bottom line their CEOs care about is their profit. And our elected representatives, who regularly receive campaign contributions from them do note vote their conscience but line their pockets.
As a result, we have an opioid crisis, an obesity crisis, a gun violence crisis, a climate crisis, etc.
Whatever “promises” Donald Trump made to the American public (itself worth another column), it is crystal-clear that he does not understand the severity of our current climate crisis. No doubt that special interest groups celebrate his rolling back of environmental regulations, or for that matter his appointments to the EPA and the U.S. Supreme Court.
In the end though our entire society will pay a heavy price for the actions of our current administration.
When it comes to global climate change, the corruption and resulting paralysis of our political system will translate into increased food insecurity, into rising sea water levels and into more extreme weather events.
Less food security equals more people starving. Rising sea water levels equal millions of climate refugees worldwide. More extreme weather events equal more category five hurricanes, more severe droughts and more severe flooding. And all of them combined equal the loss of countless human lives and trillions of dollars.
Global climate change is real, it is a matter of national security and it demands decisive and transformative action at all levels, starting at the White House.
Dr. Michael G. Noll is a resident of Valdosta.
